Iconic London landmark to open UK’s highest roof walk
Climbers will ascend to a statue 130 metres above sea level
The UK’s highest roof walk will launch next month on the top of an iconic London landmark.
From 14 February, “Summit” at Alexandra Palace will welcome guests for an hour-long climb to the Angel of Plenty statue on its roof – 130 metres above sea level.
Created by urban aerial adventure company Wire & Sky, the thrilling guided experience will offer panoramic views of the capital.
St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard, Canary Wharf and multiple major stadiums are among the landmarks climbers will be able to spot and snap a picture of at the top.
The “rooftop adventure” will offer three standard climb types over Alexandra Palace, which opened in north London in 1873, including daytime, sunset and after dark slots to see London’s lights illuminated.
Group team building climbs, private and educational climbs can also be arranged with Summit.
Andy Broad, managing director of Wire & Sky, said: “We’re thrilled to bring rooftop adventures to Alexandra Palace – an iconic London landmark with history, entertainment and incredible views.”
He added: “This will be one of London’s most exciting attractions, combining heritage with adventure. We’ve worked closely with the Alexandra Palace team to ensure it fits seamlessly – and we can’t wait to welcome our first climbers.”
The scenic roof walk is open to everyone aged over eight, and who are more than 1.2 meters tall. Advance adult tickets start from £22 per person, including expert guidance and all equipment.
Lucy Fenner, commercial director at Alexandra Palace, said: “For more than 150 years, Ally Pally has been the People’s Palace, a place where everyone can come to experience something truly special, and we’re thrilled to add Summit to that legacy.”
“We’re also the only palace you can actually walk over!” said Fenner.
Read more: Universal’s first UK theme park given green light for Bedfordshire site
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks