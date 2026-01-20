Iconic London landmark to open UK’s highest roof walk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s highest roof walk will launch next month on the top of an iconic London landmark.

From 14 February, “Summit” at Alexandra Palace will welcome guests for an hour-long climb to the Angel of Plenty statue on its roof – 130 metres above sea level.

Created by urban aerial adventure company Wire & Sky, the thrilling guided experience will offer panoramic views of the capital.

St Paul’s Cathedral, the Shard, Canary Wharf and multiple major stadiums are among the landmarks climbers will be able to spot and snap a picture of at the top.

open image in gallery The scenic roof walk is open to all over eight years old ( SUMMIT )

The “rooftop adventure” will offer three standard climb types over Alexandra Palace, which opened in north London in 1873, including daytime, sunset and after dark slots to see London’s lights illuminated.

Group team building climbs, private and educational climbs can also be arranged with Summit.

Andy Broad, managing director of Wire & Sky, said: “We’re thrilled to bring rooftop adventures to Alexandra Palace – an iconic London landmark with history, entertainment and incredible views.”

He added: “This will be one of London’s most exciting attractions, combining heritage with adventure. We’ve worked closely with the Alexandra Palace team to ensure it fits seamlessly – and we can’t wait to welcome our first climbers.”

open image in gallery Multiple major stadiums are among the skyline landmarks ( SUMMIT )

The scenic roof walk is open to everyone aged over eight, and who are more than 1.2 meters tall. Advance adult tickets start from £22 per person, including expert guidance and all equipment.

Lucy Fenner, commercial director at Alexandra Palace, said: “For more than 150 years, Ally Pally has been the People’s Palace, a place where everyone can come to experience something truly special, and we’re thrilled to add Summit to that legacy.”

“We’re also the only palace you can actually walk over!” said Fenner.

