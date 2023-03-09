Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning TV series Ted Lasso will soon be able to bed down for the night in the real-life setting of the show’s fictional watering hole, the Crown & Anchor..

To mark the third and reportedly final season of the hit Apple TV+ show, a select few will have the opportunity to stay over at the actual pub – The Prince’s Head – for three nights only in October, for the bargain price of just £11 per night.

Lucky guests can take part in a competitive round of darts or pinball, show off their karaoke skills, challenge their fellow drinkers to a round of chess and soak up the atmosphere of the spiritual home of AFC Richmond.

In the show, the pub, which is located in Richmond, west London, is situated around the corner from the enthusiastic football coach’s home, and serves as the unofficial meeting spot for fans of AFC Richmond, players and staff.

Inspirational messages are extremely on-brand in Ted Lasso’s pub (Henry Woide)

Now, pub landlady Mae, played by Annette Badland, will host three nights at the pub via Airbnb.

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond – it’s where friends, colleagues and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” said Mae.

“That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond till we die!”

The pub is decorated with AFC Richmond regalia (Henry Woide)

Three one-night stays are up for grabs on the 23, 24 and 25 October 2023 priced at just £11 a night, a nod to the number of players on the pitch.

Fans can request to book the stay from 6pm GMT on Tuesday 21 March at airbnb.com/tedlasso.

The hotly anticipated show returns to screens on 15 March, but it looks like it will be the last series.

Writer and star of the show, Brett Goldstein, told the Sunday Times: “We are writing it like that. It was planned as three. Spoiler alert – everyone dies”.