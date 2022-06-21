TfL Tube strike - live: London grinds to a halt as nearly entire Underground network shuts down

‘Avoid travel,’ advises Transport for London

Helen Coffey,Lucy Thackray,Simon Calder
Tuesday 21 June 2022 09:44
Comments
Nothing we could do to stop rail strikes, says Grant Shapps

On top of a nationwide rail strike, today sees large-scale industrial action shut down transport across the capital.

London Underground workers have staged a 24-hour walkout, with all Tube lines fully or partly suspended.

People have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until mid-morning on Wednesday.

The only transport options that remain unaffected are buses, DLR and tram services, though all are expected to be busier than usual.

The Elizabeth line is operating with severe delays, while London Overground is operating a reduced service until 6.30pm, with around half of scheduled trains running.

This is the fourth Tube strike of 2022 so far.

The RMT union has said the dispute, which has led to both today’s Tube strike and rail strikes across the country this week, is over job cuts, pay freezes and working conditions.

“The RMT supports the campaign for a square deal for all working people in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, and our current campaign is a part of that more general campaign which means that public services have to be properly funded and all workers properly paid with good conditions,” it said in a statement.

Recommended

1655801029

All lines suspended or part suspended

All lines are fully or partly suspended during today’s Tube strike, with no trains running on eight London Underground lines:

  • Bakerloo
  • Victoria
  • Piccadilly
  • Metropolitan
  • Jubilee
  • Hammersmith & City
  • Circle
  • Waterloo & City

The Central, Northern and District Lines are part suspended - no trains are running through central London, but they’re offering some sporadic services in the outer Zones.

Helen Coffey21 June 2022 09:43
1655800386

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.

Helen Coffey21 June 2022 09:33

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in