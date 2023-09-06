Jump to content

Tourist breaks off chunk of historic Florence statue

Man branded an ‘imbecile’ and issued with a hefty fine

Helen Coffey
Wednesday 06 September 2023 09:43
Comments

A tourist in Italy has broken a chunk off a historic statue, allegedly causing €5,000-worth of damage.

The 22-year-old visitor from Germany was caught climbing onto the Fountain of Neptune in Florence to pose for a picture in the early hours of Monday (4 September) morning.

He has been accused of breaking off a piece marble from Neptune’s chariot, as well as damaging the hoof of one of the sculpture’s horses, in the process.

Recorded on CCTV, the unnamed man was tracked down and issued with a hefty fine, according to authorities.

Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, posted footage and a picture of the Berlin man posing next to the Renaissance monument on social media, reports The Telegraph.

He wrote: “This tourist thought it would be a good idea to climb on to Neptune for a selfie. Thanks to the council’s security cameras, he was identified and will pay a heavy fine. There is no justification for the vandalism of cultural heritage.”

the Florentine duke Cosimo de’ Medici in 1559

