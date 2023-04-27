Rail workers to strike on day of Eurovision final after pay offer rejected

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rail workers at 14 train operators are to strike on the day of the Eurovision Song Contest final after union leaders rejected the latest offer aimed at resolving a long-running pay dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on May 13 after the union’s executive turned down a “clarification“ on an offer from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

The RMT said the offer included a first-year payment of 5% but only if the union terminated its industrial mandate, meaning no further strike action could take place.

The union said discussions would then have to begin without it having any industrial leverage at the negotiating table.

Aslef General Secretary Mick Whelan (centre) joins train workers on the picket line at Euston station (PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The RDG have reneged on their original proposals and torpedoed these negotiations.

“No doubt their decision is due to pressure exerted on them by the Tory government.

“Therefore, we have no alternative but to press ahead with more strike action and continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on pay, conditions and job security.

“We are re-balloting our members and if we beat the draconian anti-trade union laws on turnout, we will have a renewed mandate for action.

“We will then put on a further programme of strike action to make the employers and the Government, who continue to hold the puppet strings, see sense in this dispute.”

The news follows an earlier announcement by the drivers union Aslef of strikes on May 12 and 31, as well as on June 3, the day of the FA Cup Final.