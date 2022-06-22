The majority of rail and Tube lines are set to be hit this morning by the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.

Travellers have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until about noon.

This is because transport staff, such as signallers and control room officers, will not be working their overnight shifts as part of the industrial dispute involving about 40,000 RMT union members over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Only 60 per cent of trains will be running, mainly due to the delay to the start of morning services.

During the stike on Tuesday, stations that would usually be packed with commuters were nearly deserted. As a result of the strikes, the roads saw more traffic and passengers on buses.

On the rail network, more strikes are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.