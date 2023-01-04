✕ Close Related: Mick Lynch says government is ‘doing nothing’ about £2bn cuts to railway system

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The new general secretary of the TUC has sought an urgent meeting with the prime minister as industrial action sweeps the nation.

Around half of Britain’s railway lines are closed and only a fifth of services are running as tens of thousands of workers at Network Rail and train operators walk out on the second day of the strike with bus drivers joining them.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction and said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”

“We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the people on the frontline,” he wrote.

Transport for London has revealed that bus strikes will take place today and tomorrow on Abellio bus services.

There will still be buses available on the affected routes in south and west London, but not in their usual numbers.

Meanwhile, industrial action by the UK-wide National Highways and Rural Payments Agency staff will continue.