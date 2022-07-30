As the UK braces for another rail strike, travellers have been told there will be no Southeastern trains at all on Saturday.

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email

No GWR trains to Devon, Cornwall or South Wales will run, and only one round-trip from Leeds to London will be in operation.

This latest round of industrial action involves drivers who are members of the Aslef union working at seven operators: Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other train firms’ services should operate normally.

Due to the walkout coinciding with another busy weekend for travel, with holidaymakers heading off and major sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games and the start of the EFL football season happening, the AA has issued an Amber Traffic Alert to drivers.

Drivers are being told to expect delays between 11am and 3pm on Saturday.