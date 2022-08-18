Jump to content
Liveupdated1660798769

Train strike – live: Nationwide walkout begins with only one fifth of services running

Mick Lynch says his union’s members are more determined than ever to protect their interests

Stuti Mishra
Thursday 18 August 2022 05:59
Comments

Train strike: Mick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay

Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery from today as new nationwide strikes begin, with only one-fifth of services running.

Tens of thousands of workers from Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging these fresh strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

This will have a knock-on effect on rail services on Friday morning.

Also on Friday, members of the RMT and Unite on London Underground will walk out, as well as Unite members on London United bus routes in the capital in a separate dispute over pay.

Between today and Saturday, only 4,300 services will be running, with 80 per cent of services stalled.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said his union’s members are more determined than ever to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new,” he said.



1660798769

Tube bosses having 'secret negotiations with government', says Lynch

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has said the government should “stop their interference in these disputes” and let employers negotiate a settlement with the staff, adding that his union’s members are more determined than ever to protect their pensions, secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train operating companies have not offered us anything new,” he said.

Tube bosses are having secret negotiations with the government about cutting costs by slashing jobs and undermining working conditions and pensions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch

“Network Rail is also threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50 per cent cuts to maintenance work if we did not withdraw strike action.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.”

He added: “RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we cannot tolerate being bullied or hoodwinked into accepting a raw deal for our members.

“The government need to stop their interference in these disputes so the employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

RMT is seeking guarantees of no compulsory redundancies, a pay rise in line with the cost of living, and promises of no unilateral alterations to job terms and conditions

(PA Wire)
Stuti Mishra18 August 2022 05:59
1660797601

Which trains are cancelled today?

The UK rail network will not shut down completely, but most trains will be cancelled across England, Wales and Scotland with just around one fifth of train services expected to run.

Northern, GWR and Avanti West Coast are among the worst-affected operators.

Here’s a list of all the train services that are going to be impacted today:

Which trains are cancelled due to tomorrow’s rail strike?

Northern, GWR and Avanti West Coast are among the worst-affected operators

Stuti Mishra18 August 2022 05:40
1660796905

Fresh transport strikes begin with a chaotic weekend ahead

Rail, Tube and bus passengers will suffer fresh travel misery from Thursday as tens of thousands of workers stage strikes in long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Rail services between today and Saturday will be drastically reduced, with only around a fifth running, and half of lines closed.

Network Rail, train companies, London Underground and buses in the capital will be hit by walkouts in the next few days, causing travel chaos for workers, holidaymakers and fans going to events, including a cricket Test match at Lords.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will be involved in the industrial action, after ongoing talks failed to break the deadlocked rows.

Strikes will affect services until the weekend.RMT members at Network Rail (NR) and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike today.

This will have a knock-on effect on rail services tomorrow morning.

Also, tomorrow the members of the RMT and Unite on London Underground will walk out, as well as Unite members on London United bus routes in the capital in a separate dispute over pay.

On Saturday, RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike again, along with London United bus drivers.

Sunday morning train services will be affected by the knock-on effect of Saturday’s action.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will take further strike action over pay, jobs and conditions on August 18 and 20

(PA Wire)
Stuti Mishra18 August 2022 05:28
1660795863

Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog covering all the latest updates on the nationwide rail strikes on 18 August 2022. Stay tuned!

Stuti Mishra18 August 2022 05:11

