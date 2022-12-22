✕ Close Related: Ambulance strike to go ahead as talks fail to break deadlock

Millions of Britons travelling for Christmas face unprecedented travel disruption with strikes causing misery for rail and air passengers, and thousands more drivers taking to the roads.

Motorists are being warned to prepare for long queues, as an estimated 16.9 million journeys will be made across the UK.

The AA has warned that driving become a traffic nightmare – just as National Highways workers and control centre staff walk out for four days from today until Christmas Day.

The motorists’ organisation has issued an amber traffic warning for Friday and Christmas Eve, and experts are urging drivers to set their Christmas travel plans in motion “as soon as possible”.

And as fresh rail walkouts loom, some services will stop early tomorrow before national strikes from Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Separately, the Unison union said ambulance workers would stage two further strikes on January 11 and 23 in their dispute over pay and staffing.

NHS ambulance staff belonging to three unions walked out on Wednesday, and a second strike is scheduled for 28 December.