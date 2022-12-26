Strike news - live: Boxing Day shoppers brace for travel chaos as all trains axed
The AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads as second day of rail strikes begin
Shoppers must brace for travel chaos on Boxing Day as rail strikes force more cars on roads in one of the year’s busiest shopping days.
The AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads on 26 December as Britain’s railways are set to remain closed for a second consecutive day amid the latest in a series of walkouts by rail workers.
Hundreds of departures usually run on 26 December at a reduced rate after the Christmas Day shutdown. But Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).
Airport transfers such as the Heathrow Express and Stansted Express are usually among the most popular services on Boxing Day.
Airline passengers will be forced to find other ways of getting to and from Britain’s airports.
Boxing Day spending expected to dip
Shoppers are expected to spend 4 per cent less on Boxing Day and during the post-Christmas sales as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite, according to new data.
Research by Barclaycard Payments found that the average shopper intends to buy £229 worth of items in the post-Christmas sales period, a reduction of £18 compared with 2021.
More in this report by Henry Saker-Clark:
Boxing Day spending expected to dip despite hunt for sales bargains
‘Shoppers still plan to make the most of the deals and discounts on offer’
Boxing day travel chaos expected
Boxing Day is expected to see travel chaos as thousands are forced to make alternative plans due to ongoing rail strikes.
Network Rail said Britain’s railways will remain closed for a second consecutive day due to a walkout by employees who are members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
All Boxing Day trains cancelled due to strike
AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads as a result of rail strikes
ICYMI: Rail fares in England to rise up to 6% from March
Rail fares in England will increase by up almost 6 per cent from, capping a torrid period for passengers hit by ongoing strikes, cancellations and delays.
Alastair Jamieson reports:
‘Brutal’ rail fare rises of almost 6% are biggest in 11 years
‘Savage fare hike is a sick joke’ says Labour
Timeline of strikes for rest of 2022
26 December
The RMT rail strike will continue, meaning limited Boxing Day services are likely to be cancelled.
TSSA members at operator CrossCountry are also set to strike.
PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.
Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents until 9am.
27 December
The RMT rail strike continues until 6am.
The TSSA strike at CrossCountry continues.
London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.
28 December
The planned strike by ambulance workers in the GMB union has now been suspended.
DVSA driving examiners’ strikes will start in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.
TSSA members working for Great Western Railway (GWR) and West Midlands Trains (WMT) will strike from 12pm.
PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.
29 December
The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.
TSSA strikes at GWR and WMT will continue.
PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.
30 December
Road strikes by National Highways employees will begin in the West Midlands and the South West.
The DVSA strike continues in the West Midlands, the Eastern region and the East Midlands.
PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.
31 December
London bus workers at Abellio to strike.
Road strikes by National Highways employees will continue in the West Midlands and the South West.
Unison staff at the Environment Agency will refuse to volunteer to attend incidents.
PCS members with Border Force will continue their strike.
Winter of strike action
Workers outside of the rail industry are also continuing to take industrial action, crippling services across the country.
National Highways began industrial action in London and the South East on Thursday, a day after thousands of ambulance workers walked out in England and Wales.
Staff on London’s Elizabeth line will now also strike on 12 January and nurses in England will stage further action on 18 and 19 January in an escalation of the pay dispute with the government unless negotiations are opened.
Trade union Unison also announced that ambulance workers will stage two fresh strikes in the dispute over pay and staffing, with five services in England walking out on 11 and 23 January.
But elsewhere, Go North East bus walkouts were called off as around 150 engineers accepted pay rises of up to 13.1%.
Services ranging from postal deliveries to health are still set to be hit by walkouts from now into January.
‘Avoid trains until 9 January'
Network Rail has warned travellers to avoid trains until 9 January because of the ongoing strikes.
In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the organisation that runs the nation’s rail infrastructure advised passengers to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary” between 24 December to 8 January.
Strikes by the RMT and Aslef unions will affect 11 of the 16 days over Christmas and New Year, with overtime bans and planned engineering work hitting services on the remaining days.
Millions to descend on UK roads
The AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads today.
A spokesman said: “Traffic is likely to build around shopping centres as lots of people seek a bargain in the sales, meanwhile football fans will travel to see their teams.
“There is scope for localised traffic congestion and more short trips, but traffic should be dispersed throughout the day as people take their time after Christmas Day.”
The RAC highlighted two stretches of the M25 as likely hotspots for queues.
They are from junction 7 to 16 clockwise, and from junction 4 to 1 anti-clockwise.
Thousands forced to make alternative travel plans
Boxing Day is expected to see travel chaos as thousands are forced to make alternative plans due to ongoing rail strikes.
As a consequence, roads are set to be significantly more congested as more people will have to drive to their destinations.
Read more from our reporter Maryam Zakir-Hussain below:
All Boxing Day trains cancelled due to strike
AA expects 15.2 million cars on UK roads as a result of rail strikes
Boxing Day strike
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Boxing Day rail strike.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest travel updates throughout the day.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies