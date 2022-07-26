Two major transport strikes are set to cause widespread disruption across the UK this week.

The first, on Wednesday 27 July, will see 40,000 members of the RMT union walk out for 24 hours. This is expected to cause major cancellations and delays not just on Wednesday but into Thursday as the network struggles to recover from the staff shortages.

The second strike is on Saturday 30 July, when train drivers across eight rail companies who are members of the Aslef union walk out for 24 hours.

Passengers are being urged not to travel by train on these days unless absolutely necessary.

Both strikes have some impact on London’s transport network, operated by TfL. So which lines are likely to be affected? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is London’s transport network affected by Wednesday’s strike?

“Most TfL services will run as normal,” TfL says of tomorrow’s strike. “Some TfL services that use Network Rail track will be affected.”

On the Bakerloo line, no service will operate between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone; on the District line, disruption is expected between Parsons Green and Wimbledon and between Turnham Green and Richmond. Services on these sections of line will only run between approximately 7.30am and 6pm. “If you are travelling on these sections, complete your journey by 5.30pm,” recommends TfL.

The Elizabeth line is operating a reduced service, with only two trains an hour running on the eastern (Liverpool Street-Shenfield) and western (Paddington-Reading and Paddington-Heathrow) ends, with services only running from 7.30am to around 5pm. Trains will not stop at Goodmayes, Forest Gate, Manor Park and Maryland. The central section (Abbey Wood-Paddington) will be running 12 trains an hour before 5pm and six an hour after, but staring and finishing at the normal time.

There will be a reduced service across the London Overground network. Services will only run between 6.30am and 7.30pm, with the transport body recommending passengers complete their journeys by 6pm.

On the London Overground, there will be no service between:

Romford and Upminster

Barking and Barking Riverside

Surrey Quays and New Cross

Kilburn High Road and Euston

Camden Road and Stratford

Sydenham and Crystal Palace (until 10am)

On Thursday, services affected by the strike on Wednesday will operate a minimal service before 8am and restore a normal service by midday. These include:

London Overground

The Elizabeth line

District line - Wimbledon and Richmond branches

Is London’s transport network affected by Saturday’s strike?

Saturday’s industrial action sees more dramatic disruption in London, with the entire London Overground network expected to close, as well as disruption on the Elizabeth, District and Bakerloo line. This is because staff working for Arriva Trains, which operates the London Overground, are participating in the strike.

As well as the Overground, services operated by Greater Anglia, Great Western Rail (GWR), Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will be affected - which run out of London hubs.

All other TfL lines are expected to run as normal.

“While the industrial action doesn’t involve TfL staff, varying degrees of disruption are expected on the District and Bakerloo lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail. The majority of TfL’s other services will run on Wednesday as usual,” says TfL.

It advises that there will be no Night Overground services on the evening of 30 July and the early hours of 31 July, while reduced timetables will be in place across the Elizabeth line on 30 July. If you usually use the Overground or Elizabeth lines, alternative routes are recommended.

It also coincides with planned works on the Elizabeth line: there will be no services on the line between Paddington and Abbey Wood on Saturday 30 July or Sunday 31 July because of this. “These software upgrades were planned months ago and will ensure the delivery of through-services from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield directly into central London later this year,” says TfL.

On Sunday, London Overground services are expected to return to normal by 9am.

When are the next UK train strikes?

Two further strike dates have been announced for this summer - 18 and 20 August.

Leisure passengers, particularly holidaymakers and day-trippers, will be hard hit by the latest strikes announced by the RMT union in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Staff working for Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on Thursday 18 and Saturday 20 August. Thousands of staff at seven rail operators who are members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) union – spanning those in operational, maintenance, supervisory and management roles – will also walk out on 18 and 20 August.