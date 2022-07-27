Train drivers at nine rail companies have announced a new strike in August as a dispute causing travel chaos across the country deepens.

Aslef announced its members will walk out on Saturday, 13 August, saying the firms failed to make a pay offer to help members keep pace with increases in the cost of living.

The announcement was made as strikes by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Transport Salaried Staffs Association crippled services on Wednesday, with only around one in five trains running and some areas having none at all.

All passengers have been warned to complete any essential journeys by rail before 6.30pm, after which very few trains will be in operation.

Disputes in the bitter row over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions are worsening, with more strikes in the coming days, and a wave of industrial action planned next month on the UK’s railways and London Underground.

Only around one in five trains have been running today, on around half of the network, with some areas having no trains all day.

Disruption is expected to carry on into Thursday morning.