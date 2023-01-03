✕ Close Related: Mick Lynch says Tory government is ‘corrupting business’ amid rail strike action

A generation of passengers will be put off from using trains permanently because of ongoing strikes, ministers are said to fear, as thousands of rail workers return to the picket line for a five-day walkout.

Millions of rail passengers will face fresh travel disruption in the coming days as the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions continues.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday, while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.

Picket lines will again be mounted outside railway stations across the country in a repeat of what became a familiar sight last year.

Passengers, including those returning to work after the festive break, are being warned to expect “significant disruption” as only a limited number of trains will run.

But the government is now said to fear that millions of passengers will shun the railway altogether because of the rolling industrial action.

A government source told The Times: “This is an act of self-harm – a generation of passengers will just write off the railways. We’re talking about permanent scarring.”