Train strikes – live: Five-day walkout begins today as government issues stark rail warning
Ministers warn of ‘permanent scarring’ left by rolling industrial action
A generation of passengers will be put off from using trains permanently because of ongoing strikes, ministers are said to fear, as thousands of rail workers return to the picket line for a five-day walkout.
Millions of rail passengers will face fresh travel disruption in the coming days as the dispute over pay, jobs and conditions continues.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday, while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.
Picket lines will again be mounted outside railway stations across the country in a repeat of what became a familiar sight last year.
Passengers, including those returning to work after the festive break, are being warned to expect “significant disruption” as only a limited number of trains will run.
But the government is now said to fear that millions of passengers will shun the railway altogether because of the rolling industrial action.
A government source told The Times: “This is an act of self-harm – a generation of passengers will just write off the railways. We’re talking about permanent scarring.”
Network Rail chief says deal to stop rail strikes is in ‘touching distance’
Network Rail’s chief negotiator has said a deal to stop rail strikes is in “touching distance”.
Tim Shoveller told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Some members are coming back to work, and we are seeing increasing numbers come back to work, but that’s not the way to resolve the problem or the dispute.
“The way to resolve that dispute is through an agreement and what we’re saying to the RMT is that it’s very clear from the referendum that they held, they did it very quickly, it was only open for a few days, that actually that was rushed, and it didn’t allow and give time for people to ask genuine questions there are associated with the reform elements of this deal.
“So, what we’re saying to the RMT is that we know which areas had been misunderstood by some of our staff, their members, and we want to make sure that we can work with the RMT now to make clarifications where there’s been misunderstanding and put the deal out again.
“We only need 2,000 people who voted no last time to change their vote and the deal will pass. So, we think that’s within touching distance.”
Every rail strike date confirmed for January
Rail passengers will face fresh travel disruption from Tuesday as tens of thousands of workers take strike action in bitter disputes over pay, jobs, and conditions.
The ASLEF union of train drivers announced that its members would strike over pay on Thursday 5 January 2023, joining their RMT counterparts in undertaking industrial action in the first week of the new year.
Here is a complete list of all the train strikes currently scheduled for January 2023:
Tuesday 3 January
RMT nationwide train strike
Wednesday 4 January
RMT nationwide train strike
Thursday 5 January
ASLEF nationwide train drivers strike
Friday 6 January
RMT nationwide train strike
Saturday 7 January
RMT nationwide train strike
RMT ‘must get round negotiating table’, says transport secretary
The RMT trade union must get off the picket line and “round the negotiating table”, the Transport Secretary has said.
As fresh rail strikes begin, Mark Harper told Times Radio: “There is a very fair pay offer on the table which has been accepted by two of the trade unions on Network Rail.
“The RMT recommended that their members didn’t accept it, but actually a third of their members still voted in favour of it.
“I think it is time that the RMT got off the picket line and round the negotiating table to try and hammer out a deal with the train operating companies and Network Rail.
“It is a fair and reasonable offer on the table and ... this is a very difficult week for those that depend on the train to get to work, to carry out important appointments, and for businesses who depend on those commuters.”
Mr Harper later added he had had “perfectly constructive discussions” with all rail union leaders when asked if he had a good relationship with the RMT’s Mick Lynch.
Millions could ‘shun’ trains forever, government claims
A generation of passengers will be put off from using trains permanently because of ongoing strikes, ministers are said to fear.
A government source told The Times: “This is an act of self-harm – a generation of passengers will just write off the railways. We’re talking about permanent scarring.”
ICYMI: Unions call for ‘sensible’ proposals to help end rail dispute strikes
Trade union leaders have said that only “sensible” proposals will end the rail dispute as passengers prepare for fresh disruption this week ahead of strikes by tens of thousands of workers.
As the long-running disputes over pay, jobs and conditions continue into the new year, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour walkouts from Tuesday and Friday while drivers in the Aslef union will strike on Thursday.
Trade union leaders accused government ministers of “sitting on their hands” and failing to help secure a deal amid warnings passengers should expect “significant disruption” with only a limited number of trains set to run.
Every rail strike date confirmed for January 2023
The Aslef union of train drivers has announced that its members will strike over pay on Thursday 5 January 2023, joining their RMT counterparts in undertaking industrial action in the first week of the new year and leaving rail commuters stranded for five consecutive days.
Aslef, which represents 96 per cent of train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, announced that workers with 15 companies, including Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway and Great Western Railway, had voted for the strike.
National highways road traffic officers to begin 48-hour strike
More than 100 road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways across England will launch a 48-hour strike today.
The walkout by members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) is part of industrial action in a bitter dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.
Around 100,000 PCS members working in 124 government departments and other bodies have voted for strike action.
‘Really disappointing to see widespread disruption’ says ScotRail service delivery director
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said “it’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway”.
“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between 3 and 7 January, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers,” Mr Simpson said.
“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.
“Customers should check their entire journey in advance to make sure their train is running.”
ScotRail warns of travel disruption due to strikes
Train passengers have been warned to expect significant disruption this week as rail workers take further strike action in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
The RMT union has announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on 3, 4,6 and 7 January.
The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as many of the Network Rail workers walking out occupy safety-critical roles.
‘In it for long haul’, says train driver union
Britain’s trade union for train drivers, Aslef has said they are willing to “negotiate” but the train companies have “offered nothing”.
General secretary Mick Whelan told the PA news agency that the union is “in it for the long haul”, adding: “We don’t want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place.
“They have not offered our members a penny, and these are people who have not had an increase since April 2019.
“That means they expect train drivers at these companies to take a real-terms pay cut - to work just as hard for considerably less - when inflation is running at north of 14 per cent.
“The train companies say their hands have been tied by the Government. While the Government, which does not employ us, says it’s up to the companies to negotiate with us.
“We are always happy to negotiate - we never refuse to sit down at the table and talk, but these companies have offered us nothing, and that is unacceptable.”
