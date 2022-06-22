Train strike - live: Rail and Tube disruption to continue Wednesday morning
Rail and London Underground services are expected to be impacted until about noon
The majority of rail and Tube lines are set to be hit this morning by the knock-on effects of Tuesday’s strike.
Travellers have been advised to avoid travelling where possible until about noon.
This is because transport staff, such as signallers and control room officers, will not be working their overnight shifts as part of the industrial dispute involving about 40,000 RMT union members over pay, jobs, and conditions.
Only 60 per cent of trains will be running, mainly due to the delay to the start of morning services.
During the stike on Tuesday, stations that would usually be packed with commuters were nearly deserted. As a result of the strikes, the roads saw more traffic and passengers on buses.
On the rail network, more strikes are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
Boris Johnson warned against ‘race to bottom on pay’
Unions have accused Boris Johnson of pursuing a “race to the bottom” on pay, as the prime minister set the scene for months of confrontation with striking workers.
As millions of train passengers faced disruption from the largest rail strike in three decades, Mr Johnson said the country must be ready to “stay the course” to head off public sector pay hikes.
However, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said that the government’s approach will cause “widespread hardship” among working families and damage the economy by suppressing consumer demand.
With fewer than 20 of the scheduled trains running on Tuesday – and 26 per cent of those which did run subject to delays – RMT chief Mick Lynch hailed a “fantastic” response from rail workers.
Scotland’s rail network disruption continues into Wednesday
Major disruption across Scotland’s rail network will continue into Wednesday after the first of three planned one-day strikes.
ScotRail said it is only able to run services on just five routes on Thursday and Saturday, which will only operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
But on the days in between, there will be continued disruption to services, the train operator warned.
This is mainly due to a delay to the start of services as signallers and control room staff are not doing overnight shifts.
Katharine Hay has more.
Dates, times and everything you need to know about the rail strikes
Union members at Network Rail and 13 train operators will continue their 24-hour walkouts on 23 and 25 June. Management and other staff expect to be able to cover about half the rail network for about 12 hours per day.
On many lines, no trains will run at all.Only main lines and busy commuter services will be served, primarily those radiating from London, and including:
- West Coast main line to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow
- Midland main line to Leicester, Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield
- East Coast main line to Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh,
- GWR to Bristol and Cardiff
In addition, key commuter lines serving London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh will be kept open.
Last trains could leave as early as 2pm in order to complete their journeys by the time the network closes.
Simon Calder and Emily Atkinson report.
Majority of voters back rail strikes
A majority of voters think this week’s rail strikes are justified and 66 per cent of people think the government has not done enough to prevent them from happening, according to a new poll.
The survey, by Savanta ComRes, found that 58 per cent of those questioned thought the strikes were justified, against just one-third (34 per cent) who say they are not.
The findings, based on a poll of 2,336 adults on Monday, suggest that Boris Johnson’s attempts to use the strikes as a “wedge” issue to draw a political line with Labour may not be succeeding.
Andrew Woodcock reports.
ICYMI: Union official says Shapps a ‘snake-oil salesman’
In case you missed it...
A top RMT official has described transport secretary Grant Shapps as “a snake-oil salesman” during an industrial dispute between the union, transport employers, and the government.
It comes after Mr Shapps told parliament that the union wishes “to drag the railway back to the 1970s” with its series of strikes this week over pay, job cuts, and conditions.
Read the full story here by Simon Calder
More travel disruption on Tube and rail today
The effects of yesterday’s Tube and rail strikes are to cause more travel disruption today.
No London Underground services will be running until after 8am, Transport for London (TfL) said.
TfL has advised people to avoid travelling before the afternoon as the Tube, London Overground, and Elizabeth line will have a reduced service in the morning.
The delay to the start of services is due to signallers and control room officers not working their overnight shifts as part of the industrial dispute.
On the rail network, only 60 per cent of trains will be running.
People are advised to check the status of their route before travelling.
About 40,000 RMT union members have taken industrial action over pay, job cuts, and conditions.
Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage of the disruption to Tube and rail services expected today.
Keep tuned for updates.
