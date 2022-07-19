Trains cancelled - live: Heatwave rail disruption continues as public urged not to travel
‘Do not travel’ warn more than a dozen rail operators
As the UK prepares for yet more record-busting temperatures, rail services across the country are being reduced.
Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Tuesday, as temperatures in parts of the country are forecast to hit 40 C by
LNER has cancelled all afternoon and early evening trains on Tuesday, while East Midlands Railway has cancelled at least half of its inter-city links from Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester to London St Pancras.
Steel rails are susceptible to buckling during extreme temperatures, meaning some trains will also be ordered to run at slower speeds than normal, typically dropping from 125mph to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically in sheltered, south facing, “sun trap” locations – as slow as 20mph.
Yesterday, Luton Airport and RAF base Brize Norton both paused operations during the hottest part of the afternoon, with Luton saying engineers were inspecting the runway after “high surfaces temperatures caused a small section to lift”.
Luton’s flights resumed at 6.05pm, with many delayed for three hours or more.
UK’s flagship rail link closed
The East Coast main line, the flagship rail route in the UK has no trains running all day between London King’s Cross, Leeds and York.
A trickle of passengers hoping to travel to Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland are being met by station staff and advised to travel from the adjacent London St Pancras to Sheffield with onward connections.
Initially Network Rail had said it would close the line between 12 noon and 8pm on Tuesday, but late on Monday the decision was taken to stop all services.
LNER, Hull Trains, Grand Central and Lumo services are all affected. Passengers with tickets for travel on Tuesday can claim a full refund or travel on Wednesday – and, in some cases, Thursday.
Delays continue at Luton following runway closure
Luton Airport resumed flights at 6.05pm yesterday, having closed its runway at 4.20pm due to damage from the present heatwave.
Dozens of flights were delayed by three hours or more, with hundreds of disgruntled passengers packed into the departure lounge as engineers inspected the “melted” portion of runway.
This morning there are a handful of delays from Luton; easyJet’s 7am Barcelona flight is expected to depart at 9.45am, while its 7.05 Lisbon departure is slated for 9.05am. Meanwhile Wizz Air’s Vilnius flight has been delayed from 7.50 to 8.45.
The Airport also flagged train disruption for customers travelling there by rail: Thameslink has reported that there will be no GTR services north of London on Tuesday; while East Midlands Railway are urging customers not to travel on Tuesday.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be following all of the latest heatwave disruption and cancellations.
‘Flights delayed indefinitely’ at Luton, reports stranded passenger
A passenger stranded at Luton Airport this afternoon has reported that some 30 flights have not taken off as scheduled, leaving hundreds of passengers in the departure lounge.
The airport alerted customers shortly after 4.20pm that it had suffered a “runway defect” - thought to be to do with the tarmac - caused by the extreme temperatures, which have hit 37 Celsius in the area.
Alison Cybe wrote: “Hundreds of passengers, myself included, stranded at Luton Airport as over 30 flights delayed indefinitely now due to runway melting in extreme high temperatures.”
Luton Airport has said engineers are inspecting the problem and they hope to have services up and running again by this evening.
London transport disruption: Hammersmith & City line, Metropolitan line and Overground affected
TfL has advised that as of 4.30pm today, the following services are affected by the hot weather:
- A part-suspension on the London Overground between Romford and Upminster and between Willesden Junction and Richmond with minor delays on the rest of the line
- A part-suspension on the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate with severe delays on the rest of the line
- The Hammersmith & City line is suspended
- There are severe delays on the Bakerloo, Central and District lines (with no service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon due to a signal failure), and on Tram services (due to a shortage of trams)
- There are minor delays on the Elizabeth, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines
- The London Cable Car is currently suspended
There is currently a good service on the Circle, Northern, Victoria and Waterloo & City lines, and the DLR.
Moment Spanish train was surrounded by wildfires
A Spanish commuter has posted dramatic video of a local train surrounded by wildfire flames in the province of Zamora, in Castile and Leon in the west of Spain.
Francisco Seoane Pérez tweeted: “Moments of panic on the Madrid-Ferrol train at Zamora-Sanabria, 9:30 a.m. The train continued the journey after a few minutes stopped.”
Passengers appear alarmed as the flames leap several feet in the air above the treetop, with blazes visible on both sides of the carriage.
Luton Airport suspends all flights amid heat damage to runway
Flights have been suspended at Luton Airport, due to a runway defect linked to today’s high temperatures.
A statement posted to the airport’s Twitter account shortly after 4.20pm reads: “Following today’s high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway.
“Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible.
“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
Nine incoming passenger flights have so far been diverted – mainly to nearby Stansted.
Merseyside passengers may endure rail replacement buses
Rail travellers on Merseyside who are obliged to travel on Tuesday may end up on buses instead.
Merseyrail says: “Due to Network Rail imposing speed restrictions in response to the extreme heat, Hunts Cross to Southport line trains are starting and terminating at Liverpool South Parkway.
“Rail replacement buses are running between Hunts Cross and Liverpool South Parkway stations in both directions.
“These timetable changes will remain in place until the end of service on Tuesday.
“Any passengers who are feeling unwell while on a train should get off at the next stop and request help from station staff. Water will be available at all staffed stations for passengers who are feeling unwell.”
Zoe Hands, chief operating officer at Merseyrail, said railway workers will be checking the temperature of the rails: “We have staff in place on the rails to monitor the temperature of the steel as each train passes. If the temperature gets too hot, we may reduce the speed of the train through that section to 20mph.
“These measures ensure our network is as well prepared as possible to face the unprecedented temperatures that we expect to see this week. We would however advise that customers only travel if necessary.”
The Met Office is predicting that Tuesday will see Liverpool’s highest-ever recorded temperature. The current record is 34.5C, recorded in August 1990. The temperature on Tuesday is expected to reach 36C.
Simon Calder to answer your travel questions live
The mercury is rising - and, with it, the chance that your train will be delayed or cancelled.
On Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures are set to soar and potentially hit 40C in the UK, train operators are reducing services to cope with the heat.
So what does it mean for your imminent public transport journeys? And are you still allowed to travel by train?
Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand tomorrow, Tuesday 19 July, to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4-5pm.
Adjoining London terminals of King's Cross and St Pancras busy with passengers
Monday lunchtime at London St Pancras International was busy when Simon Calder recorded his daily podcast for The Independent.
“There seem to be an awful lot of people here at St Pancras,” he reports. “And I’ve seen loads across the road at King's Cross who have not be deterred by the ‘do not travel unless absolutely necessary’ line.
“Clearly a lot of people would say, ‘It’s for me to say whether my journey is absolutely necessary or not’.”
Eurostar trains from London to Paris are returning to normal. There was widespread disruption during the morning due to vandalism on the high-speed line north of the French capital.
The cross-Channel train operator is telling passengers: “It will be very hot over the next few days in all Eurostar destinations. Remember to bring plenty of drinks for your journey. There are no 100ml liquid restrictions with us.”
