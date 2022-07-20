Trains cancelled - live: Travel cancelled across UK after heatwave fires and record temperatures
‘Services will be disrupted for the duration of today, Wednesday 20 July,’ says LNER
Rail disruption is continuing into today after yesterday’s record temperature highs.
The extreme weather resulted in fires across the South East, with key rail infracture damaged in the blazes.
The East Coast main line, which links King’s Cross station in London with Yorkshire and Scotland, was still closed south of Peterborough on this morning.
LNER, the leading train operator on the line, said: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between King’s Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked.
“Please do not travel to or from King’s Cross today.”
The train firm said: “Following the severe weather and high temperatures on Tuesday 19 July, a fire near the railway south of Peterborough has caused significant damage to signalling equipment.
“Network Rail are working to repair this as quickly as possible, but the extent of the damage means that services will be disrupted for the duration of today, Wednesday 20 July.”
It added: “There are numerous reports of damage to tracks, signalling equipment and overhead lines across the UK rail networks, including the routes we would typically redirect our customers to.”
‘Stampede’ for trains at Euston station
As the majority of West Coast services are cancelled this morning, Euston station has seen a “stampede” for trains still running, reports ITV journalist Paul Brand.
He shared pictures and video on social media, showing hundreds of travellers attempting to board available services.
“Scenes at Euston this morning where trains continue to be so disrupted by the heat that the vast majority of West Coast services have been cancelled…causing somewhat of a stampede for the one train that’s running,” he tweeted.
“Staff had to shout at people to walk not run as they raced for a seat on the train.
“People this morning were still paying £140 for what they didn’t know would be the privilege of standing for their journey. Dozens in our carriage didn’t get a seat (keeping an eye out for anyone who needs mine more than me).”
West Coast mainline sees severe disruption
The West Coast main line, linking southern Scotland, northwest England and the West Midlands with London Euston has a wide range of problems.
The Caledonian Sleeper, which normally connects Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William with London Euston, has been suspended. Passengers spent the night on board trains that were held at London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Avanti West Coast, the main operator, says: “Extreme heat has caused major damage to the railway infrastructure on the Avanti West Coast network.” The current disruption affects:
- Carlisle-Lancaster due to severe damage to the overhead electric wires. All lines are currently blocked.
- Birmingham New Street: severe damage to the overhead electric wires in the Birmingham New Street area. All lines are currently blocked. Trains in the affected area will be cancelled or diverted.
- Watford-Harrow: repair work in progress in the Hatch End area following damage caused by fires yesterday.
No trains running north from St Pancras
No trains are operating north from St Pancras. The only possible destinations from one of the UK’s key rail hubs are Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Kent, on the HS1 line.
“This is to allow full safety inspections of the tracks to take place in the morning,” said East Midlands Railway.
“Please check your journey before travelling.”
Meanwhile, announcements at neighbouring London King’s Cross indicated that some trains may run from 12 noon onwards.
Rail chaos continues as engineers race to repair damage after record heatwave
‘Due to urgent repairs to the railway, please do not travel to or from London King’s Cross today,’ says LNER
Air fares surge as rail closures continue
British Airways is charging more than £400 one-way for flight tickets between Scotland and London.
The East Coast and West Coast main rail lines are both blocked, and the overnight Caledonian Sleeper acted as a station hotel.
The cheapest BA ticket from Edinburgh to London Heathrow is £420. A slightly less expensive early evening flight to London City is £399.
The easyJet afternoon flight to London Luton quickly sold out as the scale of the rail closures became clear.
To London Stansted, easyJet has an evening departure priced at £147.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be here with all the latest updates throughout the day.
Some train lines still running
In large parts of Great Britain, trains are running – though often with substantial delays. Around half the Norwich, Ipswich and Colchester trains to and from London Liverpool Street are operating, with the remainder delayed.
Brighton’s connections with London and along the coast to Portsmouth and Southampton are operating close to normal.
London Paddington has some cancellations to and from South Wales and the West of England, with GWR trains from Cornwall up to an hour late.
At Cardiff Central, trains to and from Swansea and west Wales, Crewe and the Valleys are running with some delays.
Network Rail warned of “very limited and disrupted services” to and from London Marylebone – yet many train links on the lines appear in reasonable shape.
Chiltern’s 12.15pm train from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone capital arrived a few minutes early just after 3pm, while trains from Aylesbury and Oxford were up to 20 minutes late.
Southeastern trains from London to Kent are mostly running on time, with some delays on the link from Charing Cross and London Bridge.
Key inter-city rail lines closed to passenger trains
Many of the UK’s key inter-city rail lines are closed to passenger trains as the record temperatures cause havoc.
The East Coast main line from London King’s Cross to Leeds and York is closed to passenger trains all day. All LNER, Lumo, Hull Trains and Grand Central services are suspended south of Yorkshire.
At the adjacent St Pancras International, East Midlands Railway links to Leicester are suspended – though some trains are running on the Midland mainline north to Derby, Nottingham and Sheffield.
Network Rail has issued an unprecedented “do not travel” warning for routes north from London. Jake Kelly, Network Rail’s operations director, warned journeys within the Met Office’s “red zone” would be “long, disrupted and uncomfortable”. He said: “Our best advice is to stay home and replan your journey.”
UK’s flagship rail link closed – but some trains keep running
In large parts of Great Britain, trains are running – though often with substantial delays
Fire next to Hatch End station causes disruption out of Euston
A fire beside Hatch End station, just outside Watford, Hertfordshire, is causing disruption to trains leaving Euston.
“Fire on the land next to Hatch End station means all London Euston to Watford Junction services suspended,” tweeted Nick Barker, who posted video of the tall flames and plumes of smoke as his train passed by the location.
A councillor for Hatch End, Matthew Goodwin-Freeman, wrote: “I spoke to the incident commander: eight fire engines attended, it was under control in one hour, crews will remain on scene to deal with hotspots. Tree fallen on overed power lines, repairs will be made overnight. No damage to houses or gardens.”
Avanti West Coast services halted for rest of Tuesday
Avanti West Coast is telling customers that due to the high temperatures, the rest of today’s trains are cancelled.
“Extreme Heat: All services stopped. Do not come to the station. Due to the extreme heat causing multiple incidents across the network, all Avanti West Coast services have now been withdrawn for the rest of today - Tuesday 19 July,” read the statement posted to its Twitter account.
“Customers with tickets for today can use them tomorrow (20 July) or Thursday (21 July) , or claim a refund.”
Customer service officials are also telling passengers that they may see disruption into Wednesday.
Simon Calder to answer your travel questions
The mercury is rising - and, with it, the chance that your train will be delayed or cancelled.
Temperatures continue set to soar and potentially hit 40C in the UK, train operators are reducing services to cope with the heat.
Steel rails are susceptible to buckling under extreme temps; some companies will have to run trains at speeds as low as 20mph (instead of the usual 125mph) for safety reasons.
Meanwhile, passengers across certain parts of the country have been told to only travel by train during the heatwave if their journey is strictly necessary, with Transport for London giving the same message to commuters.
So what does it mean for your imminent public transport journeys? And are you still allowed to travel by train?
Our travel expert Simon Calder will be on hand at 4pm to answer as many reader questions as he can in an hour.
Write your questions in the comments box on the article below to get Simon’s expert steer.
Simon Calder to answer your travel questions live as heatwave sees trains cancelled
The Independent’s travel expert is on hand to answer all your holiday queries as temperatures soar
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies