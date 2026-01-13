Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When planning a holiday, it’s wise to check these three things before you leave for the airport: your passport is in date, travel insurance is still valid and you’re travelling to somewhere safe according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Political conflicts, natural disasters and safety concerns are among the reasons the UK Foreign Office will recommend British nationals steer clear of certain destinations.

The FCDO has issued various travel warnings, including advice against “all travel” and “all but essential travel” to entire countries or parts of countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

Of 226 countries or territories with foreign travel advice pages, 71 are currently flagged as having no-go zones due to security issues, health risks and legal differences with the UK.

open image in gallery The FCDO advises against all travel to Iran ( Getty/iStock )

If you choose to make the journey against FCDO advice, travel insurance will be invalidated, and there may be a lack of consular support in the event of an emergency overseas.

Here is the full list of countries on the Foreign Office’s ‘do not travel’ list to check before you plan a trip.

FCDO advises against all travel

Afghanistan – “The security situation is volatile” Belarus – “You face a significant risk of arrest” Burkina Faso – “Due to the threat of terrorist attacks and terrorist kidnap” Haiti – “Due to the volatile security situation” Iran – “British nationals are at significant risk of arrest” Mali – “Due to unpredictable security conditions” Niger – “Due to the rise of reported terrorist and criminal kidnappings” Russia – “Due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine” South Sudan – “Due to the risk of armed violence and criminality” Syria – “Ongoing conflict and unpredictable security conditions” Venezuela – “a ‘state of external commotion’ due to air strikes on targets across the country” Yemen – “Unpredictable security conditions”

FCDO advises against all travel to parts

Algeria – all travel to within 30km of Algeria’s borders with Libya, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Tunisia Armenia – within 5km of the full eastern border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the M16/H26 road between the towns of Ijevan and Noyemberyan Azerbaijan – within 5km of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border Benin – northern border regions Burundi – Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces, former Kayanza province, former Bujumbura Rural province and the RN5 road north of Melchior Ndadaye airport Cambodia – within 50km from the entire border with Thailand Cameroon – Bakassi Peninsula, parts of the Far-North Region, North-West Region and South-West Region and within 40km of the Central African Republic, Chad and Nigeria borders Central African Republic – against all travel except to the capital, Bangui Chad – Borkou, Ennedi Ouest, Ennedi Est and Tibesti provinces, Kanem Province, including Nokou, Lake Chad region and within 30km of all Chad’s other borders Congo – within 50km of the Republic of Congo-Central African Republic border in Likouala Region Côte d’Ivoire – within 40km of borders with Burkina Faso and Mali Democratic Republic of the Congo – within 50km of the border with the Central African Republic, the province of Kasaï Oriental, the Kwamouth territory of Mai-Ndombe Province and provinces in Eastern DRC Djibouti – Djibouti-Eritrea border Egypt – within 20km of the Egypt-Libya border and the North Sinai Governorate Eritrea – within 25km of Eritrea’s land borders Ethiopia – international border areas, parts of the Tigray region, Amhara region, Afar region, Gambela region, Oromia region, Somali region, Central, Southern, Sidama and South West regions and Benishangul-Gumuz region Georgia – South Ossetia and Abkhazia India – within 10km of the India-Pakistan border and Jammu and Kashmir Indonesia – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, Mount Sinabung, Mount Marapi, Mount Semeru, Mount Ruang, Mount Ibu Iraq – advises against all travel to parts of Anbar province, Basra province, Diyala province, Kirkuk province, Ninawa province, Salah al-Din province, Sadr City and within 30km of federal Iraq’s borders with Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Israel – against all travel to Gaza, parts of the West Bank and Northern Israel Jordan – within 3km of the border with Syria Kenya – Kenya-Somalia border and northern parts of the east coast Lebanon – areas in Beirut and Mount Lebanon Governorate, the South and Nabatiyeh Governorates, the Beqaa Governorate, the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, the Akkar Governorate, the city of Tripoli and Palestinian refugee camps Libya – advises against all travel to Libya except for the cities of Benghazi and Misrata Mauritania – Eastern Mauritania and within 25km of the Malian border Moldova –Transnistria Mozambique – Cabo Delgado Province Myanmar (Burma) – Chin State, Kachin State, Kayah State, Kayin State, Mon State, Rakhine State, Sagaing and Magway regions, Tanintharyi Region, Shan State North, North Mandalay Region Nigeria – Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara State and the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states Pakistan – within 10 miles of the border with Afghanistan, areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and the Balochistan Province Philippines – western and central Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago Saudi Arabia – within 10km of the border with Yemen Somalia – advises against all travel except the western regions Awdal, Maroodijeh and Sahil Sudan – against all travel except to the Hala’ib Triangle and the Bir Tawil Trapezoid Palestine – against all travel to Gaza, parts of The West Bank and Northern Israel Thailand –parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border, the Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line and within 50km of the whole border with Cambodia Togo – within 30km of the border with Burkina Faso Tunisia – parts of Western Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Algeria border and Southern Tunisia, including the Tunisia-Libya border Turkey – within 10km of the Turkey-Syria border Ukraine – all regions of Ukraine with the exception of some western regions Western Sahara – within 30km of ‘the Berm’ boundary line and areas south and east of the Berm boundary line

FCDO advises against all but essential travel

With regard to the definition of ‘essential travel’, the FCDO says: “Whether travel is essential or not is your own decision. You may have urgent family or business commitments which you need to attend to. Only you can make an informed decision based on your own individual circumstances and the risks.”

North Korea – “The security situation can change quickly with no advance warning”

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to parts

Angola – Cabinda Province, except Cabinda city and border areas in Lunda Norte Province Bangladesh – Chittagong Hill Tracts Bolivia – Chapare region Brazil – four river areas towards the west of Amazonas State – along the Amazon River and its tributaries west of the town of Codajás and east of the town of Belém do Solimões, the Itaquaí River, the Japurá River and along the Rio Negro and its tributaries north or west of the town of Barcelos Colombia – within 5km of borders and parts of northern, central and southern Colombia and the Pacific Coast Ecuador – seven coastal region provinces and within 20km of the Ecuador-Colombia border Ghana – Bawku Municipality Guatemala – within 5km of the Mexican border and the towns of Santa Ana Huista, San Antonio Huista and La Democracia Kosovo – the municipalities of Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, and areas of Mitrovica north of the river Ibar Laos – Xaisomboun Province Malaysia – Eastern Sabah coastal islands Mexico – parts of Baja California, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Jalisco, Colima, Guerrero and Chiapas Papua New Guinea – Hela and Southern Highlands provinces, Enga Province in the Highlands, except Wabag District Peru – within 20km south of the Peru-Colombia border and the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantaro River Rwanda – Rusizi district Tanzania – within 20km of the Tanzanian border with Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique

