Travel news - live: Turkey stays on red list as next travel update expected 15 September
Industry figures insist country’s cases and infection rate are low enough to justify the move
Turkey remains stuck on the UK’s travel red list following the latest update to the international travel rules, announced yesterday afternoon.
There were high hopes in the industry that the holiday favourite would go amber, with the Turkish Embassy saying earlier this week that the country “expected” to be upgraded from red in the next review.
Turkey has reported around 135,000 new infections over the last seven days, compared to the UK’s 236,000.
Only seven new countries - including Canada and Denmark - moved to the green list, with two moving down from amber to red.
The next review of the red, green and amber travel lists is expected to be announced on 15 or 16 September.
In other travel news, train ticket sales to UK seaside towns are reported to have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said demand is more than double compared with last year’s August bank holiday, and up 17% on the same weekend in 2019.
Follow below for the latest travel updates:
Airlines UK calls for an end to UK’s traffic light travel system
The UK’s trade body for registered airlines has called for an end to the UK’s ‘traffic light’ system for reviewing international travel rules.
Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade said families were having to “look over their shoulders for rule changes, and pay through the nose for tests”.
The comments come after the latest update to the travel rules, which was announced yesterday at 5.30pm by transport secretary Grant Shapps.
“This cycle needs to change,” continued Alderslade. “Despite nearly 80% of over-16s being fully vaccinated, the UK remains an outlier, with only a small number of green destinations making international travel from the UK more expensive, burdensome and uncertain compared to our neighbours, despite most travel abroad being no riskier than our unrestricted travel within the UK.
“As has already happened across Europe, it’s time for a more proportionate system where tests are dropped for the fully vaccinated and from destinations where Covid risks are low, with tougher measures targeted at a small number of high risk countries.”
Seaside squeeze on trains as the UK gets moving for bank holiday
Rail ticket sales are up to pre-pandemic levels for this weekend’s bank holiday – with consumers facing delays and detours caused by rail engineering work and strikes.
The Rail Delivery Group says that train ticket sales to seaside destinations for the last bank holiday weekend before Christmas are one-sixth higher than in August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
The organisation, representing train operators and Network Rail, says railcard sales are also higher than in 2019, with 16-25 and 26-30 discount cards particularly popular.
Read the full story:
Seaside squeeze on trains to the coast as passengers return to rail
Network Rail engineering work means East Midlands travellers to and from London face journeys extended by 90 minutes
Data analyst calls Thailand’s move to red list ‘bizarre’
One data and travel expert has spoken out about the UK government’s ‘slow’ reaction to Thailand’s Covid figures.
Tim White, who has been following global case figures closely in recent months, tweeted: “Thailand, bizarrely added to UK list yesterday, reports its 10th straight fall in Covid-19 cases. 18,702 new infections, down >1,100 plus 273 deaths.
“The infection rate is already 13.4% down from its peak. Good to see Mr Shapps & the Joint Bio Security committee as slow as ever,” he added.
