Travel news – live: France expected to lift UK travel ban as ministers confirm update ‘by end of week’
Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal has confirmed update timing
France is expected to announce that it will lift its travel ban on most UK travellers in the next couple of days.
On Tuesday, French politician Alexandre Holroyd tweeted: “Following numerous discussions with the Government, considerable reductions in health measures at the borders will be announced very soon.
“More details here in the coming days.”
The cryptic tweet followed several holiday companies telling customers they believed the French ban on all Brits, barring those with a handful of “compelling” reasons for travel, was about to be scrapped.
Some ski travel operators even began selling France packages departing next week, with promises of refunds if the update does not happen.
Yesterday afternoon, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal confirmed that an announcement will be made “by the end of the week”.
Many feel the travel ban is outdated, since the Omicron variant is widespread across many countries, and France’s case numbers are higher than the UK’s.
France adjusted the restrictions on 6 January to allow some essential business travel from the UK, as well as permitting people with homes in an EU country to pass through France to reach them.
Why has the French ban continued for so long?
Four weeks after France announced it was closing its borders to arrivals from the UK, the travel ban remains in place. Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, offers his thoughts on why.
“The ban was brought in ostensibly because of concern about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Since the start of the year, France has had a rate of new Covid infections roughly twice as high as the UK – almost all of them attributable to Omicron.
“The ban is clearly both futile and damaging – emotionally to many people deprived of family visits and holidays, and economically to ferry, train and air operators as well as the French tourism industry. So why would France continue with the pointless closure of its frontiers?
“The kindest explanation is of fears that large numbers of British visitors testing positive for coronavirus would add to the pressure on the French health service.
“But politics provides more plausible explanations – in particular the need leaders feel to look tough by imposing travel bans. Some say the ban was a political response to the UK’s bizarre decision in July 2021 to create a special ‘amber plus’ category in coronavirus travel rules, requiring all arrivals from France to quarantine.
“British ministers ascribed that ban to a ‘variant of concern’ prevalent on the French island of Réunion, but have never fully explained why the isle itself was exempted from the category.
“In addition, opening frontiers to Brits while closing down big events in France and making people work from home is unlikely to prove popular – except among people and businesses who benefit directly from UK tourism.
“But the continuation of a pointless travel ban may simply be yet another example of the tendency of governments to be very swift to impose restrictions yet to be very slow to ease them.”
For Simon’s latest thoughts on the France travel situation, listen to his podcast here:
January 12th - What is going on with France? | Simon Calder's Independent Travel Podcast
Simon Calder discusses the potential of France opening up
Bargain ski trips on sale for Saturday – but not to France
Ski operators do not expect the French ban to be lifted in time for the coming weekend’s departures, research by The Independent indicates.
Crystal Ski, part of the Tui Group, is selling trips to Austria, Bulgaria and Italy.
A week’s holiday to Mayrhofen in Austria, including flights from Birmingham to Innsbruck, transfers and B&B accommodation, is on offer for £317. Covid tests will add around £100 to the cost.
Inghams’ first departure to France is scheduled for Saturday 22 January – with the lowest cost option being a week in La Plagne in the French Alps for £329, including flights from Gatwick, transfers and accommodation.
