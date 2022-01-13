France is expected to announce that it will lift its travel ban on most UK travellers in the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, French politician Alexandre Holroyd tweeted: “Following numerous discussions with the Government, considerable reductions in health measures at the borders will be announced very soon.

“More details here in the coming days.”

The cryptic tweet followed several holiday companies telling customers they believed the French ban on all Brits, barring those with a handful of “compelling” reasons for travel, was about to be scrapped.

Some ski travel operators even began selling France packages departing next week, with promises of refunds if the update does not happen.

Yesterday afternoon, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal confirmed that an announcement will be made “by the end of the week”.

Many feel the travel ban is outdated, since the Omicron variant is widespread across many countries, and France’s case numbers are higher than the UK’s.

France adjusted the restrictions on 6 January to allow some essential business travel from the UK, as well as permitting people with homes in an EU country to pass through France to reach them.

