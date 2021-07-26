France could be moved back to the amber list in next week’s traffic light reshuffle, according to reports.

The popular holiday destination was hastily moved to the new category on the evening of Friday 15 July, unofficially the “amber plus” list, which mandated 10 days of self-isolation and two PCR tests regardless of vaccination status.

It followed the introduction of new rules for fully vaccinated Britons, who could swerve quarantine when returning from amber destinations.

Both sets of restrictions came into force at 4am on 19 July.

Just two weeks after the amber plus introduction, restrictions from France look set to be dropped as the threat from the Beta variant of coronavirus wanes, reports The Times.

It’s understood that the Delta variant, the prevalent mutation in the UK, is now spreading faster than the Beta variant – first identified in South Africa.