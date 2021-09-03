Travel news – live: UK holidaymakers to Spain drop by 40% as Anguilla adds new ‘day four’ test
The UK’s favourite destination ‘vastly impacted’ by drop in tourists, say analysts
The number of UK holidaymakers to Spain this summer dropped by 40 per cent, compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to new data.
The figures from travel analytics firm ForwardKeys also showed overall international arrivals to the country were half of those in summer 2019.
Spain is the UK’s favourite holiday destination, but as the country has remained on the UK government’s amber list throughout summer 2021, many travellers have been put off by costly PCR testing, Covid-era admin and the prospect that the country might slip onto the red list.
“This summer Spain was vastly impacted by the UK travel restrictions, which resulted in a 40.3 per cent drop in arrival numbers compared to 2019, despite the relaxation of these in August,” said analyst Juan Gomez of the severe drop in tourist numbers.
In other news, Anguilla - which is currently on the UK’s green list - has added a ‘day four’ PCR test requirement to its existing test on arrival.
Follow all the latest travel news below:
Read the full story:
Australia to keep borders closed
Australians learnt today that they will be banned from overseas travel for another three months.
The “human biosecurity emergency period”, involving a prohibition on going abroad, had been due to end on 17 September.
But the health minister, Greg Hunt, said: “We’ve extended biosecurity protections to 17 December in line with medical advice.”
It is now due to end just a week before Christmas Eve.
Read the full story:
Australia to keep borders closed for another three months
The ‘human biosecurity emergency period’ will now continue until 17 December
Bulgaria bans US travellers
Bulgaria has made the US a “red zone”, meaning that travellers coming from the country, regardless of vaccination status, are barred unless they meet strict exemption criteria.
The change was introduced on 1 September, shortly after the European Union removed the US from its “white list” of destinations considered highest risk.
“Please note that the current Bulgarian entry requirements are based on the country of departure only – not on citizenship and not on countries through which you transit,” read the statement.
“That means US citizens starting their travel from Green or Orange Zones may enter Bulgaria under the conditions listed in the new Health Order of the Bulgarian Ministry of Health.”
Read the full story:
Bulgaria bans travellers from US
The rules apply to point of departure, rather than country of citizenship
30 days to save travel industry, warns travel council
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has warned the government that, if travel fails to open up significantly in the next 30 days, many UK firms risk job losses or closure.
In its warning, the WTTC said that the government has “just 30 days left to save travel businesses which are struggling to survive”.
The one-month window marks the countdown to the end of the furlough scheme, which has propped up businesses while travel has remained heavily restricted by government rules.
Read the full story:
‘30 days left to save travel firms’ travel council warns UK government
The end of the furlough scheme is set to hit travel businesses hard
Russia to relax visa rules
Russia is set to open up to the world post-Covid, with more relaxed visa rules on the horizon.
Earlier in the summer, Vladimir Putin signalled easier travel rules, and these are now taking effect. Foreign tourists to Russia are now able to get a visa to Russia for up to six months. Previously the standard limit was 30 days.
It seems that the Kremlin has decided to revert to the relatively straightforward approach to overseas visitors that prevailed in Soviet times: booking a tour or a hotel, and providing the confirmation as well as a completed application form, was all that was required.
The changes are currently moot for British holidaymakers, because any travellers arriving from the UK must quarantine for two weeks.
Read the full story:
Russia starts opening up to the world post-Covid
‘Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates as soon as possible would facilitate this process’ – Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister
Travel journalist’s “day two” PCR tests arrive five days late
The travel journalist and broadcaster Lisa Francesca Nand has tweeted that her family’s “day two” PCR tests have finally arrived - five days after their return from Spain.
Under the UK government’s arrival rules, a PCR test should be taken on the day of arrival, or within one of the two following days.
Ms Nand said: “If this is about testing to make sure incomers don’t spread the virus, it’s too late – I’ve already slobbered over half of Brighton.”
In response, Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, wrote: “If it was genuinely about public health there would be no exemptions for football, COP summit, Fashion Week etc”.
Read more about missing and late travel PCR tests:
I was ghosted by my PCR travel test provider
Missing test kits, late delivery and radio silence on results - is our travel testing spend really helping the UK’s Covid efforts? asks Lucy Thackray
Portugal testing ‘mild inconvenience’, say travellers
Travellers to Portugal at Gatwick tell The Independent that the testing regime demanded by the destination is only a mild inconvenience. Wendy and Trevor from Sevenoaks, who were flying on easyJet’s mid-morning flight to Faro, said: “The main problem is Brexit. We have a holiday home in Portugal and we can’t spend as long there as we want to.
“Also, the customs problems now make moving stuff back and forth with delivery companies almost impossible – which is why we’ve got so much luggage.”
Today, easyJet has four flights from Gatwick to Faro – the same number as it is dispatching to Malaga and Palma de Mallorca.
Abu Dhabi opens up to vaccinated travellers
Abu Dhabi is lifting quarantine measures for vaccinated travellers from any country, as well as unvaccinated residents of nations on its “green list”.
The eased restrictions take effect on 5 September.
The vaccines must be approved by the World Health Organisation – which includes AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm.
Tourists must register their vaccination certificate online five days before travel.
All arrivals must show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure, and take a PCR test at the airport.
They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one or more additional PCR tests.
Abu Dhabi’s green list includes Ireland and most European countries, but not the UK.
Unvaccinated travellers from non-green list nations must quarantine at home or in a hotel for 10 days.
