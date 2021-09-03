The number of UK holidaymakers to Spain this summer dropped by 40 per cent, compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to new data.

The figures from travel analytics firm ForwardKeys also showed overall international arrivals to the country were half of those in summer 2019.

Spain is the UK’s favourite holiday destination, but as the country has remained on the UK government’s amber list throughout summer 2021, many travellers have been put off by costly PCR testing, Covid-era admin and the prospect that the country might slip onto the red list.

“This summer Spain was vastly impacted by the UK travel restrictions, which resulted in a 40.3 per cent drop in arrival numbers compared to 2019, despite the relaxation of these in August,” said analyst Juan Gomez of the severe drop in tourist numbers.

In other news, Anguilla - which is currently on the UK’s green list - has added a ‘day four’ PCR test requirement to its existing test on arrival.

