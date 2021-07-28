Travel news – live: Spain could move to amber plus while US and EU vaccinated travellers set to swerve quarantine
Checkpoint announcement is expected later this week
With the next review of the traffic light lists for international travel due next week, speculation abounds as to which countries could move from amber to green.
In a potential blow to British holidaymakers, ministers are understood to be discussing whether mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands should join France on the “amber plus” list, reports the Guardian.
The move would mean that British travellers entering the UK from there would still be forced to quarantine for 10 days, even if fully vaccinated, over fears about the beta variant of the virus.
As of 19 July, double jabbed Brits who’ve had their second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior, along with accompanying under 18s, have been able to skip quarantine when arriving in Britain from amber-rated countries.
But if a country is downgraded to “amber plus”, travellers must follow the same rules as unvaccinated arrivals: 10 days’ quarantine and a set of two PCR tests.
Meanwhile, the government is reportedly poised to allow fully vaccinated US and EU travellers to swerve self-isolation from as soon as next week.
It is unclear whether the change would also extend to the devolved nations of the UK.
The relaxation of rules follows a 10-day pilot scheme involving 250 passengers on flights from Jamaica, New York and Los Angeles. All bar two of these travellers showed authentic vaccination credentials.
The trial gives “the evidence the government needs” to drop quarantine requirements for passengers from low risk countries, BA chief executive Sean Doyle said.
Follow the latest travel updates below:
End to ‘British vaccine exceptionalism' welcomed by travel industry
The imminent end of the anomaly that offers preference to travellers with British vaccinations has been welcomed by the travel industry.
Ministers are due to meet to extend quarantine-free status to European and US citizens who can prove they have been vaccinated.
Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “If the UK government agrees to allow in fully-jabbed EU and US citizens without quarantine, it would finally be the dawn of a consistent global policy.”
Read The Independent’s full story:
End to ‘British vaccine exceptionalism’ welcomed by travel industry
‘Only taken Johnson six weeks since Europe and America resumed travel to realise the UK has been left behind’ – Labour MP Ben Bradshaw
Which countries could be on the green list?
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog, bringing you all the latest travel updates.
The next government reshuffle of the travel traffic light lists is expected next week - but what could go green?
Travel industry experts have tentatively forecast that around 10 destinations could go green.
Former British Airways strategist Robert Boyle has predicted the following upgrades: Austria, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Bhutan and Vietnam.
Consultant and founder of the PC Agency, Paul Charles, has named Austria, Bosnia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia and Slovenia as contenders.
Read our full explainer:
Which countries could be added to the green list?
As the next traffic light review approaches, we look at the top contenders
Is your child’s passport valid for travel?
Travel correspondent Simon Calder has put together the key questions and answers about child passport validity this summer.
Is your child’s passport valid for travel?
After the Home Office’s defective “online passport checker” ruined family holidays by generating absurd “false negatives”, these are the actual rules to help you understand if your child’s passport is valid for travel – and the steps you can take if it is not.
Which amber countries are letting in British holidaymakers?
If you’re fully vaccinated and planning a holiday to an amber list country, here’s a handy rundown of where will allow Britons entry at the moment:
Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?
Amber list countries are becoming more accessible from 19 July
West Midlands Railway hit by ‘pingdemic'
West Midlands Railway is cutting back services still further from next Monday (2 August) because of staff shortage.
Trains on the line connecting Kidderminster with Stratford-upon-Avon via central Birmingham will be affected.
The train operator says the changes are necessary as Covid-19 has had “a major impact on the ability to get new drivers trained to operate services,” and that timetable revisions will improve the reliability of the service.
West Midlands Railway says the Test & Trace “pingdemic” has put further pressures on services that were already struggling to deal with the impact of Covid-19.
Six Scottish airports to close on Thursday due to strikes
Six airports will be closed to all but emergency flights on Thursday as air traffic controllers strike over plans to introduce remote airport control towers.
Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) is planning to centralise operations in Inverness and introduce remote integrated air traffic control services for five airports: Inverness, Dundee, Stornoway, Kirkwall and Sumburgh.
The Prospect union said the walkout on July 29 will mark an escalation in the industrial action which has been going on since January.
HIAL said that Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Kirkwall, Stornoway and Sumburgh airports will be closed to all but emergency flights from 12.01am on Thursday for 24 hours due to strike action.
Reporting by agencies
Ryanair warns of ‘bogus discount scam'
Europe’s biggest budget airline is warning of a scam that, it says, is being run by a bogus online travel agency (OTA).
Ryanair says passengers have told it about offers of discounted tickets on the airline. The customer hands over their card details, which are used to secure the flight, but Ryanair says the payment details are then stored “for fraudulent use at a later date”.
It is the latest salvo in a long-running row between the carrier and OTAs.
The airline’s marketing director, Dara Brady, said: “This latest OTA scam is yet another reason why passengers should always book direct. Online travel agents are selling our flights but have no commercial agreements with us to do so.”
The OTA has not been named.
What could make the green list next week?
The next reshuffle of the green, amber and red lists is expected to take place next week.
Travel industry experts have tentatively forecast that around 10 destinations could go green.
Former British Airways strategist Robert Boyle has predicted the following upgrades: Austria, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Bhutan and Vietnam.
Consultant and founder of the PC Agency, Paul Charles, has named Austria, Bosnia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia and Slovenia as contenders.
It’s also been reported that France could be moved back to the amber list, rather than staying on the amber plus list which mandates 10 days of self-isolation regardless of vaccination status.
Scores of countries slated for green list next week
Some 77 countries are reportedly under consideration for the UK’s green list for international travel.
The destinations are currently under review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, before the next update to the government’s traffic light lists is announced next week, reports the Daily Telegraph.
However, although a broad selection of countries is being considered for a promotion to green, many of these won’t make the grade, warned government sources.
Green list countries are those with the lightest restrictions for returning travellers; arrivals entering the UK can forgo quarantine, regardless of vaccination status, and must take two Covid tests.
Read the full story here:
77 countries could be considered for travel green list
Changes will be announced next week
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies