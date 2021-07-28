With the next review of the traffic light lists for international travel due next week, speculation abounds as to which countries could move from amber to green.

In a potential blow to British holidaymakers, ministers are understood to be discussing whether mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands should join France on the “amber plus” list, reports the Guardian.

The move would mean that British travellers entering the UK from there would still be forced to quarantine for 10 days, even if fully vaccinated, over fears about the beta variant of the virus.

As of 19 July, double jabbed Brits who’ve had their second vaccine dose at least 14 days prior, along with accompanying under 18s, have been able to skip quarantine when arriving in Britain from amber-rated countries.

But if a country is downgraded to “amber plus”, travellers must follow the same rules as unvaccinated arrivals: 10 days’ quarantine and a set of two PCR tests.

Meanwhile, the government is reportedly poised to allow fully vaccinated US and EU travellers to swerve self-isolation from as soon as next week.

It is unclear whether the change would also extend to the devolved nations of the UK.

The relaxation of rules follows a 10-day pilot scheme involving 250 passengers on flights from Jamaica, New York and Los Angeles. All bar two of these travellers showed authentic vaccination credentials.

The trial gives “the evidence the government needs” to drop quarantine requirements for passengers from low risk countries, BA chief executive Sean Doyle said.

Follow the latest travel updates below: