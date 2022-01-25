Travel testing abolished for fully vaccinated travellers to the UK: the key questions

Fully vaccinated travellers to England and Scotland will no longer have to take a “day two” test if they arrive after 4am on 11 February.

The decision, which has been demanded by the travel industry for months, will reduce the cost and complexity of international journeys – and remove some of the obstructions for overseas visitors.

Even more significantly, unvaccinated travellers need no longer quarantine on arrival, though they will need to take multiple tests.

Most foreign countries continue to impose some restrictions on visitors from the UK.

What’s the background?

The UK government spent most of 2020 saying that Covid testing for travellers was a waste of time. But in 2021, ministers embraced tests enthusiastically.

A so-called “day two” test has been required for travellers to the UK continuously since 17 May last year, when the 19-week ban on non-essential travel was lifted.

Despite the name, the test can be taken any time on the day of arrival or either of the two following days.

Currently, incoming travellers cannot complete the necessary passenger locator forms until a test is booked, typically at a cost of £20 to £30 per person, as a reference number is required.

With many UK travellers now fully vaccinated and boosted, airlines and holiday companies have long argued for testing to be abolished – in line with many other European nations.

What has changed?

The one remaining test for fully vaccinated arrivals to England and Scotland will be lifted from 4am on Friday 11 February .

The UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps, told Parliament: “2022 is the year in which restrictions on travel, lockdowns and limits on people’s lives are firmly placed in the past.”

The government says: “The fully vaccinated rules apply if you are under 18.”

Why aren’t the rules being changed immediately?

Mr Shapps said: “We promised we wouldn’t keep these measures in place a day longer than was necessary, and it’s obvious to me now that border testing for vaccinated travellers has outlived its usefulness.”

Given his assertion, the obvious conclusion appears to be to end the testing requirement immediately.

But he told Parliament: “It takes a little bit of time to put those technical changes in place and indeed to bring all four [UK] nations with us.

“The good news is, it will be ready for the half-term break.”

When tests were put into place, they were normally brought in within a couple of days. The Independent calculates that around 2.5 million arriving travellers will require tests between now and 10 February, spending around £60m to comply with the current rules, and is seeking clarification from the Department for Transport (DfT).

What constitutes being fully vaccinated?

“You must have proof of vaccination with a full course of an approved vaccine,” the government says. The last jab must have been received 14 full days earlier.

There is no requirement for boosters at present.

The government says:”Proof of natural immunity will not be accepted as an alternative to proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.”

Will the other UK nations follow suit?

Yes. Scotland has already signed up. Michael Matheson, the Scottish transport secretary, said: “The measures will be extremely welcome for the Scottish tourism and aviation sectors, encouraging travel from our airports.

“While this is a positive step which will be welcomed by many, we believe further surveillance measures will be necessary across all nations – as intelligence will help in terms of variants of concern.

“Work to take this forward will be carried out over the coming weeks.”

The government in Wales is expected to fall into line with a statement to be made on Tuesday morning, and that Northern Ireland will also sign up.

Will the passenger locator form still be required?

Yes. the government will continue to demand all travellers to the UK to complete this complex and confusing form. It is seen as necessary to distinguish between travellers who have been fully vaccinated and those who have not, and to allow passengers arriving in the UK to use eGates.

Mr Shapps said he will simplify the passenger locator form, and that travellers will be allowed to fill it in from 72 hours before arriving in the UK. Currently it must be completed within 48 hours of arrival.

Boris Johnson made a similar promise in August 2020, but instead the form became more complicated.

Can I get a full refund for tests I’ve booked but now don’t need?

Probably not. Eurofins, for example, says: “The cost of administration and of the non-transferable electronic code, which is consumed at the point of order, means that all Eurofins Covid-19 tests carry a £15 fee for cancellations.

“If a home sampling kit is cancelled after it has left our warehouse a £10 fee will be charged in addition to the administration fee as the sampling kit can no longer be certified as sterile and must be disposed of rather than returned and re-used.

“We may ask you to return the kit or to destroy it”.

Many of the “get rich quick” operations set up to take advantage of the testing bonanza are unlikely to offer any refund at all.

The Independent has always advocated booking tests as late as possible to avoid paying for unnecessary or inappropriate tests.

What are the rules for unvaccinated travellers?

They get a much easier ride, with no need to self-isolate on arrival.

Such travellers must still take a pre-departure test two days ahead and book a PCR test for the day of arrival or one of the two following day. The “day eight” test has been dropped.

When will things change again?

That rather depends on further variants – and the government’s response to them.

Ministers have had no hesitation in reintroducing tests and self-isolation, as well as hotel quarantine for some arrivals, in response to new variants of concern.

Grant Shapps said: “We’re looking now to work within a new toolbox that will help to set out a framework.

“We will always act quickly, of course, if we have to. But I believe the days of having to go back to these big lockdowns at the borders are past.”

What happens if I contract Covid-19 abroad?

You must immediately notify the local health authority and follow their instructions for isolation, which could be at your cost. Some travel insurance policies will cover the expenses involved.

Travel firms will generally be flexible about moving bookings for people who test positive ahead of their flight/ferry/train and allow postponements without additional fees.