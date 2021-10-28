The government is expected to announce further changes to the UK’s red list today, with the seven-strong list of countries expected to be heavily reduced or scrapped altogether.

Leaks from government indicate the nations will be removed from the red list, ahead of both the Cop26 climate summit and World Travel Market, the UK’s prime travel industry event.

The red list would continue to exist in case new variants appear, but changes could also be announced that would allow travellers from any new red list nations to self-isolate at home rather than a quarantine hotel.

Such a move would align the UK with many other European countries and ease the barriers to travel – but people in quarantine hotels will be expected to complete their 11-night stays.

Three weeks ago ministers cut the number of nations on the red list from 54 to just seven.

In other news, airline bosses have slammed the government’s decision to raise APD (Air Passenger Duty) on long-haul flights in yesterday’s Budget, with Iata director general Willie Walsh calling it a “cash grab masquerading as a green tax the week before COP26”.

Follow the latest travel news below: