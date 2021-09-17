A major update to the UK’s current travel rules is expected later today, with transport secretary Grant Shapps expected to announce significant changes to the way UK travellers can move internationally.

Yesterday, 16 September, marked the three-week point at which the industry expected a change to the “traffic light” lists of countries that were implemented in May, but the announcement was moved to today, with industry sources suggesting that it will address a much larger overhaul of the current system for travel.

Government leaks to the media in the past week have suggested the top changes will be the removal of the amber list, with just two lists remaining - one of countries deemed safe for travel, one unsafe - and PCR tests being scrapped or reduced for the fully vaccinated.

The Times this morning reported that the red list could be “more than halved”, with countries including Turkey likely to be removed “in time for [October] half term”.

In other news, cross-channel rail operator Eurostar have confirmed that their trains will not stop in Kent, where they previously stopped at Ashford and Ebbsfleet, until 2023.

Follow the latest travel news below: