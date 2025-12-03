Travelodge offers free ‘wrapping rooms’ allowing parents to sort presents in peace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travelodge has launched free “wrapping rooms” to help parents wrap Christmas presents in peace away from prying eyes.

The budget hotel chain conducted its own research and found that than half of the UK adults it surveyed claimed they have no privacy to wrap Christmas gifts, while one in six children discovered the real face behind Father Christmas after catching parents in the act.

According to the study, 12 per cent of those polled have resorted to wrapping presents at a friend’s house, while 41 per cent have come up with “innovative” ways of hiding gifts.

Now, members of the public can book a free Travelodge room to get their wrapping done in privacy and peace.

Each room is available for 75 minutes on Wednesday 10 December only and comes with wrapping paper, tape, tags and ribbons.

Guests can also enjoy refreshments and a mince pie for the ultimate festive experience.

A spokesperson for Travelodge said: “We want to preserve the magic of Christmas and ensure that the festive build-up is as stress-free as possible. When our research found that many Brits already consider a hotel room the ideal wrapping spot, we realised we had to step in.

The service follows a viral social media post which showed a woman renting a hotel room for two days just to wrap her Christmas presents in peace.

The video has inspired many other parents, with commenters congratulating the woman for her innovation.

“I’m now making this MY new tradition,” wrote one viewer, while another said: “This is the most absolutely genius mom hack ever”.

A third wrote: “No kids or partner hanging around, a comfy bed, snacks and it’s a bonus if you come home and the housework is done. Are you accepting international applications for next year's trip??”

Read more: The 20 best Christmas markets in the UK, from Bath to Edinburgh