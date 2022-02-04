Two Tube strikes called for March
Dispute is over jobs, pensions and working conditions
London commuters face two days of chaos in early March due to a planned tube strike.
The RMT union has instructed London Underground members to stop work on Tuesday 1 and Thursday 3 March. The dispute is over jobs, pensions and working conditions.
The union says more than 10,000 members working on the Tube were invited to take part in a ballot and, of those who responded, 94 per cent voted to strike.
The general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “Our members will be taking strike action next month because a financial crisis at LUL has been deliberately engineered by the Government to drive a cuts’ agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and pensions.
“These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods.
“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis.
“In addition to the strike action RMT is coordinating a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.
“The union remains available for talks aimed at resolving the dispute.”
The strike call comes as Transport for London (TfL) faces an unprecedented annual shortfall of £1.5bn annually.
The organisation has outlined plans for the “managed decline” of the network, including the risk of “multi-day closures” of Tube lines.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies