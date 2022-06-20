Rail workers are facing a “crisis”, a union boss has said ahead of widespread strikes this coming week.

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, said the group did not want to be the cause of disruption for travellers but the industry was facing thousands of job cuts, as well as a long working week.

He said the union had no choice but to act after the train operators had still not made a pay offer when talks adjourned on Thursday.

But the transport secretary hit out at the industrial action on Sunday, saying it was “no way to behave on the railway”.

Grant Shapps said this was a “huge mistake” and accused the unions of “gunning for this strike”.

Unions announced strikes resulting from a bitter row over pay, job and conditions.

Industrial action will hit Network Rail and 13 train operators on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, as well as the London Underground on Tuesday.