Train strikes – live: Workers are ‘facing crisis’, union says ahead of disruption
Mick Lynch says industry facing thousands of job cuts
Rail workers are facing a “crisis”, a union boss has said ahead of widespread strikes this coming week.
Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, said the group did not want to be the cause of disruption for travellers but the industry was facing thousands of job cuts, as well as a long working week.
He said the union had no choice but to act after the train operators had still not made a pay offer when talks adjourned on Thursday.
But the transport secretary hit out at the industrial action on Sunday, saying it was “no way to behave on the railway”.
Grant Shapps said this was a “huge mistake” and accused the unions of “gunning for this strike”.
Unions announced strikes resulting from a bitter row over pay, job and conditions.
Industrial action will hit Network Rail and 13 train operators on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, as well as the London Underground on Tuesday.
Drivers warned to expect ‘big increase in traffic’ during rail strikes
Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes.
The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.
Drivers in Scotland and Wales are expected to face long queues as most railway lines there will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Drivers warned to expect 'big increase in traffic' during rail strikes
The AA identified some of the roads it anticipates will be worst hit by queues this week.
Rail shutdown dominates front pages today
The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.
As the biggest rail shutdown in 30 years is set to start tonight, The Independent‘s lead story talks about unions urging ministers to find a solution.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”.
The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”.
What the papers say – June 20
Monday’s newspapers react to the rail shutdown which is about to hit the country.
Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute
Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute ahead of several days of travel chaos because of train and Tube strikes.
Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from Tuesday in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.
The TUC is calling on the Westminster government to adopt a positive role in the dispute, saying it was “inflaming tensions” with comments such as threatening to “revoke” workers’ legal rights.
Government accused of 'inflaming tensions' over rail dispute
Train and Tube services will be crippled by strikes this week in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.
Could there be strikes in other professions?
On that note, it appears there could be teaching and NHS staff strikes on the horizon.
Teaching and NHS unions warn of strike action unless government improves pay offers
General sectretary of teaching union says it ‘cannot avoid ballot’ without significant pay increase
Unions urge government to ‘get round the table’ ahead of biggest rail strike in decades
Britain’s major trade unions are collectively urging the government to “get round” the negotiating table to try to find a resolution, 24 hours ahead of the biggest strike action on the rail network for decades (Ashley Cowburn writes).
In a letter to Grant Shapps, the general secretaries of 14 unions – which between them represent millions of workers, including civil servants, shopworkers, teachers and NHS staff – have warned that ministers must stop their “attempts to divide workers”.
The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O’Grady, who is one of the signatories of the letter, also accused the government of “fanning the flames” of the dispute, and insisted ministers had the power to help find a settlement.
It comes after Mr Shapps, the transport secretary, warned the country’s biggest rail union that the disruption would be a “huge act of self-harm” for the industry, and claimed that the unions had been “gunning” for action that would “punish millions of innocent people”.
Mr Shapps also said that calls by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union for ministers to intervene in talks over workers’ conditions were a “stunt”, adding that only the union and the employer would be able to settle the dispute.
Major unions call on ministers to 'get round the table' ahead of rail strikes
Exclusive: General secretaries of 14 organisations urge minister to stop ‘attempts to divide workers’
RMT boss predicts ‘many unions’ will ballot across country
Mick Lynch also told Sky News: “I think there will be many unions balloting across the country, because people can’t take it anymore.
“We have got people who are doing full time jobs who are having to take state benefits and use food banks. That is a national disgrace.”
ICYMI: ‘Thousands’ will lose jobs if union ‘doesn’t play its hand’, boss says
Mick Lynch, the RMT union boss, was on Sky News earlier today talking about the strike this week.
He was asked by presenter Sophy Ridge if the union might be “overplaying” its hand.
“Well, if we don’t play our hand, thousands of my members will lose their jobs,” he replied.
Tory MP calls for government to ‘get around the table’
Tory MP Jake Berry has said the government should be negotiating with trade unions to resolve their pay dispute amid planned rail strikes.
“By training I’m a lawyer and I can tell you that the only way out of a dispute is via negotiation,” he told Times Radio.
“I call on all parties including the government to get around the table because it’s going to have a huge negative impact on people’s lives.”
How is London going to be affected?
The Tube is facing a walkout this week, as well as other Transport for London services.
Here is a look at how the capital’s transport network is expected to be affected:
What time does the tube strike start and end and which lines are affected?

Is the Piccadilly Line open?
Is the Piccadilly Line open?
What will happen to ticket offices?
Union leaders are seeking urgent talks over the future of railway ticket offices amid rumours of mass closures.
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said a newspaper report of plans to close every ticket office in England from September was “explosive”.
The union, which is balloting hundreds of its members for industrial action over pay and jobs, warned that closing ticket offices would increase the likelihood of strikes.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said no decision had been taken on ticket offices
PA
