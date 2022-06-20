Train strikes – live: Workers are ‘facing crisis’, union says ahead of disruption

Mick Lynch says industry facing thousands of job cuts

Thomas Kingsley,Zoe Tidman,Stuti Mishra
Monday 20 June 2022 06:20
Comments
Grant Shapps urges rail workers not strike 'under basic lie'

Rail workers are facing a “crisis”, a union boss has said ahead of widespread strikes this coming week.

Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, said the group did not want to be the cause of disruption for travellers but the industry was facing thousands of job cuts, as well as a long working week.

He said the union had no choice but to act after the train operators had still not made a pay offer when talks adjourned on Thursday.

But the transport secretary hit out at the industrial action on Sunday, saying it was “no way to behave on the railway”.

Grant Shapps said this was a “huge mistake” and accused the unions of “gunning for this strike”.

Unions announced strikes resulting from a bitter row over pay, job and conditions.

Industrial action will hit Network Rail and 13 train operators on Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday, as well as the London Underground on Tuesday.

Recommended

1655702447

Drivers warned to expect ‘big increase in traffic’ during rail strikes

Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes.

The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.

Drivers in Scotland and Wales are expected to face long queues as most railway lines there will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Read more:

Drivers warned to expect ‘big increase in traffic’ during rail strikes

The AA identified some of the roads it anticipates will be worst hit by queues this week.

Stuti Mishra20 June 2022 06:20
1655698847

Rail shutdown dominates front pages today

The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.

As the biggest rail shutdown in 30 years is set to start tonight, The Independent‘s lead story talks about unions urging ministers to find a solution.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”.

The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”.

Check out more front pages:

What the papers say – June 20

Monday’s newspapers react to the rail shutdown which is about to hit the country.

Stuti Mishra20 June 2022 05:20
1655695269

Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute

Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute ahead of several days of travel chaos because of train and Tube strikes.

Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from Tuesday in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The TUC is calling on the Westminster government to adopt a positive role in the dispute, saying it was “inflaming tensions” with comments such as threatening to “revoke” workers’ legal rights.

Read more:

Government accused of ‘inflaming tensions’ over rail dispute

Train and Tube services will be crippled by strikes this week in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Stuti Mishra20 June 2022 04:21
1655670701

Could there be strikes in other professions?

On that note, it appears there could be teaching and NHS staff strikes on the horizon.

Read up here:

Teaching and NHS unions warn of strike action unless government improves pay offers

General sectretary of teaching union says it ‘cannot avoid ballot’ without significant pay increase

Zoe Tidman19 June 2022 21:31
1655668968

Unions urge government to ‘get round the table’ ahead of biggest rail strike in decades

Britain’s major trade unions are collectively urging the government to “get round” the negotiating table to try to find a resolution, 24 hours ahead of the biggest strike action on the rail network for decades (Ashley Cowburn writes).

In a letter to Grant Shapps, the general secretaries of 14 unions – which between them represent millions of workers, including civil servants, shopworkers, teachers and NHS staff – have warned that ministers must stop their “attempts to divide workers”.

The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, Frances O’Grady, who is one of the signatories of the letter, also accused the government of “fanning the flames” of the dispute, and insisted ministers had the power to help find a settlement.

It comes after Mr Shapps, the transport secretary, warned the country’s biggest rail union that the disruption would be a “huge act of self-harm” for the industry, and claimed that the unions had been “gunning” for action that would “punish millions of innocent people”.

Mr Shapps also said that calls by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union for ministers to intervene in talks over workers’ conditions were a “stunt”, adding that only the union and the employer would be able to settle the dispute.

Major unions call on ministers to ‘get round the table’ ahead of rail strikes

Exclusive: General secretaries of 14 organisations urge minister to stop ‘attempts to divide workers’

Liam James19 June 2022 21:02
1655667101

RMT boss predicts ‘many unions’ will ballot across country

Mick Lynch also told Sky News: “I think there will be many unions balloting across the country, because people can’t take it anymore.

“We have got people who are doing full time jobs who are having to take state benefits and use food banks. That is a national disgrace.”

Watch here:

Zoe Tidman19 June 2022 20:31
1655663501

ICYMI: ‘Thousands’ will lose jobs if union ‘doesn’t play its hand’, boss says

Mick Lynch, the RMT union boss, was on Sky News earlier today talking about the strike this week.

He was asked by presenter Sophy Ridge if the union might be “overplaying” its hand.

“Well, if we don’t play our hand, thousands of my members will lose their jobs,” he replied.

See the full exchange here:

Zoe Tidman19 June 2022 19:31
1655659901

Tory MP calls for government to ‘get around the table’

Tory MP Jake Berry has said the government should be negotiating with trade unions to resolve their pay dispute amid planned rail strikes.

“By training I’m a lawyer and I can tell you that the only way out of a dispute is via negotiation,” he told Times Radio.

“I call on all parties including the government to get around the table because it’s going to have a huge negative impact on people’s lives.”

Zoe Tidman19 June 2022 18:31
1655656878

How is London going to be affected?

The Tube is facing a walkout this week, as well as other Transport for London services.

Here is a look at how the capital’s transport network is expected to be affected:

What time does the tube strike start and end and which lines are affected?

Is the Piccadilly Line open?

Zoe Tidman19 June 2022 17:41
1655656301

What will happen to ticket offices?

Union leaders are seeking urgent talks over the future of railway ticket offices amid rumours of mass closures.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said a newspaper report of plans to close every ticket office in England from September was “explosive”.

The union, which is balloting hundreds of its members for industrial action over pay and jobs, warned that closing ticket offices would increase the likelihood of strikes.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said no decision had been taken on ticket offices

PA

Zoe Tidman19 June 2022 17:31

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in