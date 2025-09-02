September Tube strikes: When are they and which lines are affected?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commuters face travel misery as London prepares for a series of Tube strikes this week.

From 6pm on Friday, 5 September, some union members at the Ruislip depot in west London will walk out for 24 hours.

Then, from Sunday 7 September, different groups of members will walk out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt. Every Underground line will be affected during this period.

When is September’s Tube strike and what lines are affected?

The strikes will last a total of six days: from Friday September 5 to Thursday September 11.

Every Underground line will be disrupted from Sunday 7 September until Thursday 11 September. The Elizabeth line and the London Overground will remain unaffected.

The DLR will be shut on September 9 and 11. On these days, no DLR services will be available at any time.

Buses and national rail services will continue to run as usual.

TfL warned ‘a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable’ ( Getty/iStock )

The full list of Tube lines affected by September’s strike

Bakerloo

Central

Circle

District

Hammersmith & City

Jubilee

Metropolitan

Northern

Piccadilly

Victoria

Waterloo & City

How to get around London during the Tube strike

The Overground, Elizabeth line, buses and rail services will continue to operate as usual, as their staff belong to a different union.

The DLR will be shut on September 9 and 11, but not the days in between.

It is advisable to plan journeys in advance as the services that are available are likely to be busier than usual. Planned engineering works on the Overground might also lead to delays, while some Elizabeth line and Overground stations could have limited access if their staff choose to strike.

TfL recommends walking or cycling where possible. For more advice about strike-proof routes, visit the TfL website.

How to get to London’s airports during the Tube strike

Heathrow

The Piccadilly line will be out of action during the Tube strike, so travellers are advised to use the Elizabeth line to get to Heathrow. Alternatively, the Heathrow Express runs from Paddington. National Express also operates coaches to the airport.

Gatwick

Gatwick will be accessible via the Gatwick Express train, which runs from Victoria station. Thameslink trains also run from Blackfriars, Farringdon and St Pancras.

Stations may prove harder to access as a result of the strike – as the Circle, District, Hammersmith & City, Victoria, Northern, Piccadilly and Metropolitan lines will not be running. Buses, however, remain in action. National Express also run coaches to Gatwick from across the city.

Stansted

The Stansted Express train runs from Liverpool Street and Stratford via Tottenham Hale to the airport. In order to reach those stations, however, travellers will have to take buses.

London City

The DLR will be impacted by the strikes and so travellers are advised to take a bus to London City airport. The 129 (Newham to Woolwich), 474 (Canning Town to Manor Park) and 473 (Woolwich to Lewisham) all serve the airport.

Luton

The Luton Airport Express runs from St Pancras, while National Express coaches run from Victoria coach station and Paddington.

What have the RMT union and TfL said about the September Tube strikes?

The RMT union said London Underground (LU) bosses have “refused to engage seriously with union demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week”.

RMT members “voted in overwhelming numbers to take strike action,” the union said.

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

“Fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing – all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management.”

A spokesperson for TfL said: “Given the improvements we have recently put in place in response to concerns raised by our unions, we urge the RMT to put our fair, affordable pay offer to their members and to continue to engage with us rather than threaten strike action, which will only disrupt Londoners.”

Coldplay have rescheduled the final two dates of their Wembley Stadium gigs, citing the impending London Underground strikes as the reason.

