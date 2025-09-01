September tube strikes: When are they and which lines are affected?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commuters in London face more travel misery after the RMT union announced a week of strikes on the Underground and Docklands Light Railway starting later this week.

From 6pm on Friday, 5 September, some union members at the Ruislip depot in west London will walk out for 24 hours.

Then, from Sunday 7 September, different groups of members will walk out across the Tube network each day, with the aim of bringing operations to a halt.

The RMT union said London Underground (LU) bosses have “refused to engage seriously with union demands on pay, fatigue management, extreme shift patterns and a reduction in the working week”.

Transport for London (TfL) warned “a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable”.

RMT members “voted in overwhelming numbers to take strike action,” the union said.

Which lines will be affected by September’s Tube strikes?

The action will impact every Underground line, but not the Elizabeth line – the east-west route through the centre of the capital – nor the London Overground.

Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the RMT, said: “Our members are doing a fantastic job to keep our capital moving and work strenuous shift patterns to make sure Londoners get to their destinations around the clock.

“Fatigue and extreme shift rotations are serious issues impacting on our members health and wellbeing – all of which have not been adequately addressed for years by LU management.

“Coupled with the fact there are outstanding issues around staff travel arrangements, an atmosphere of distrust has been created, where our members feel like no one is listening to them.”

What are the dates of September’s Tube strike?

Sunday 7 September: Track Access Controllers, London Underground Control Centre, Power/Control and ERU (Emergency Response Unit) members

Monday 8 and Wednesday 10 September: Fleet, Engineering, Stations and Trains members

Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 September: Signallers, Service Control and ERU members

In a separate dispute over pay and conditions, workers on the Docklands Light Railway will also walk out for the working week from 7 to 11 September.

Mr Dempsey said: "RMT will continue to engage LU management with a view to seeking a revised offer in order to reach a negotiated settlement.”

A spokesperson for TfL said: “We regularly meet with our trade unions to discuss any concerns that they may have, and we recently met with the RMT to discuss some specific points. We are committed to ensuring our colleagues are treated fairly and, as well as offering a 3.4 per cent pay increase in our ongoing pay discussions, we have made progress on a number of commitments we have made previously.

“We welcome further engagement with our unions about fatigue and rostering across London Underground, but a reduction in the contractual 35-hour working week is neither practical nor affordable.

“Given the improvements we have recently put in place in response to concerns raised by our unions, we urge the RMT to put our fair, affordable pay offer to their members and to continue to engage with us rather than threaten strike action, which will only disrupt Londoners.”

Coldplay have rescheduled the final two dates of their Wembley Stadium gigs, citing the impending London Underground strikes as the reason.

