Man found with live turtle hidden in his trousers by airport security

A man has been found with a live turtle down his trousers after being frisked by security at an airport in New Jersey.

The turtle was detected after a body scanner alarm went off at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday.

When a Transportation Security Administration officer then conducted a pat-down on the man it was discovered there was something concealed in the groin area of his trousers.

When questioned further, the man reached into his trousers and pulled out the turtle, which was about 5 inches (12 centimetres) long and wrapped in a small blue towel.

He said it was a red-ear slider turtle, a species that is popular as a pet.

The man — whose name was not released — was escorted from the checkpoint area by Port Authority police and ended up missing his flight.

The turtle was confiscated. It is not clear if the turtle was the man's pet or why he had it in his trousers.

“We have seen travellers try to conceal knives and other weapons on their person, in their shoes and in their luggage, however I believe this is the first time we have come across someone who was concealing a live animal down the front of his pants,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey.

“As best as we could tell, the turtle was not harmed by the man's actions.”

He said the incident remains under investigation, and it wasn’t clear if the man would face any charges or penalties.

It is not unusual for live animals to be found concealed in people’s luggage, or on their bodies. In March 2024, six Indian nationals were arrested at Bangkok airport after an endangered red panda and 87 other exotic animals and birds were seized from their luggage in a major wildlife trafficking bust.

In 2022, two women were arrested in Bangkok after attempting to board a flight with 100 live animals in their luggage.

The smugglers had packed live, endangered creatures including two armadillos, two porcupines, 50 chameleons, 35 turtles and 20 snakes.