Airport delays live: Gatwick and Heathrow cancel or delay dozens of flights as fog causes travel chaos
Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions would remain in place until Sunday in areas with low visibility
Disruption has ensued at some of the UK’s busiest airports after thick fog blanketed the country.
Flights at Stansted Airport have been affected by the weather conditions, while live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton and Manchester airports.
On Saturday, 19 flights at Heathrow were cancelled with another 455 delayed, while at Gatwick, 320 were delayed and 16 cancelled.
Although the fog is likely to dissipate on Sunday, disruption is set to continue with Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, keeping temporary air restrictions in place in areas with low visibility.
A Nats spokesperson said: “Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.
“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information.”
Sunday is expected to be Gatwick’s busiest day during the holiday period, with 769 flights planned.
Apologising for inconvenience, a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport added: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.”
In the UK and Europe, what can I expect if my flight is delayed?
For delays of under two hours you have no rights (unless a short delay in the UK triggers a missed connection and much later arrival at your final ticketed destination – see below).
For longer delays, the airline should provide refreshments as appropriate after a specified length of time. This applies regardless of the cause of the delay.
The time at which the duty of care kicks in depends on the distance you are flying:
- Short flights (up to 1,500km): refreshments after two hours.
- Mid-haul journeys (1,500 to 3,500km): three hours.
- Longer trips: four hours.
Note that if the airline believes providing the care would further delay the flight, it need not deliver.
If the delay extends overnight, the airline is obliged to find and pay for a hotel room. In practice, carriers often say, “too difficult”, and invite the passenger to book their own and reclaim later.
While this practice does not comply fully with the rules, aviation authorities tend to turn a blind eye to it.
72 per cent of all flights departing Heathrow delayed
On Saturday, 19 flights at Heathrow have been cancelled so far with another 455 delayed, while at Gatwick, 320 are delayed and 16 have been cancelled.
Roundup: Thick fog continues to cause flight disruption at some of UK’s busiest airports
Disruption is continuing at some of the UK’s busiest airports as thick fog blankets the country.
Flights at Stansted airport have been affected by the weather conditions, while live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports.
Passengers at Gatwick airport on Saturday morning were warned to expect disruption because of the poor visibility and told to contact their airline for updated information.
Patches of thick fog could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some areas, the Met Office said.
A spokesperson for the Gatwick said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.
“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.”
Sunday is expected to be the airport’s busiest day during the holiday period, with 769 flights planned.
Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions would remain in place on Saturday in areas with low visibility.
A spokesperson added: “Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.
“We continue to monitor the situation and have a Met Office expert embedded within our operation to ensure we have the latest available information.”
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations under threat by fog
There is a yellow warning in place for heavy rain and snow in parts of Scotland for Monday and New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations could face “significant disruption” from rain, with organisers warning audiences to “prepare for all weather, wrap up warm and double-check with your travel operator for the latest updates”.
Couple forced to prolong Christmas stay with family after flights cancelled
Kiera Quayle, from Colchester, Essex, was due to fly from Isle of Man Airport to London Gatwick on Friday evening with her husband after visiting his family – but their flight was delayed by three hours before eventually being cancelled at around 10pm, with their next available journey on Sunday.
“Our five days has turned to seven, it looks like,” Ms Quayle, 30, said.
“It’s frustrating and stressful but I overheard a few families who are now missing holidays and work who have it worse at this point.
“We’re frustrated about the lack of communication – we all knew the flight would likely be cancelled, but just putting it as delayed in an airport where the only food was crisps from the bar wasn’t fair.
“We are splitting our time between in-laws houses as people go back to work and their routines after Christmas – we’re trying not to impose too much at this point and we’re grateful we have places we can stay that aren’t hotels.”
How can you claim for a delayed flight?
Each airline should enable you to fill out an online form, but these are sometimes difficult to track down. The pages for three leading airlines are here:
- British Airways (click on “submit a new claim”)
- EasyJet
- Ryanair
Compensation must be paid by bank transfer (or cheque), except if the airline obtains the prior signed agreement of the passenger to pay with vouchers for future travel.
For example, an airline might offer a 30 per cent uplift if you accept vouchers that are valid for a year – so a choice between £350 in cash or £455-worth of flights.
