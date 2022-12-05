Plane travelling to UK diverted to Prague after suspected IED reported on board

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A plane travelling into the UK was diverted to an airport in Czech Republic after a suspected improvised explosive device was on board the aircraft.

The flight was understood to be flying from Krakow in Poland, to Bristol in the UK.

The official Twitter account of Prague Airport in the Czech Republic tweeted: “At 22:50 a diverted aircraft landed safely on the @pragueairport Krakow-Bristol route.

It is understood that the plane was an Easyjet flight.

“A suspected IED was reported on board,” Prague airport said.

“All actions to ensure the safety of passengers and the entire air traffic are currently carried out by @policiecz.”

Czech police confirmed its pyrotechnicians are at the scene and investigating.

“Our pyrotechnicians are currently on the scene and are investigating the presence of the reported explosive system,” the force said in response to the alert.

According to reports, passengers have been allowed to leave the plane while officers search and investigate the aircraft.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland, second only to the capital Warsaw, and one of the nation's oldest.

Prague Airport, officially titled the Vaclav Havel Airport Prague, is the busiest in the Czech Republic.

The Independent has approached Easyjet for comment.

More follows...