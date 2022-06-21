Train strike - live: Victoria and Waterloo stations deserted as UK grinds to halt
Workers facing ‘an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions’, says union boss
Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike
Major railway stations in London were deserted during the usually busy morning rush hour amid the biggest rail strikes in three decades.
Victoria, Waterloo and Euston were almost empty on Tuesday morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters waiting for a reduced service.
Half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday when members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) and Unite walk out over pay, jobs and conditions.
The strikes are expected to cause chaos and disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters, tourists and children attending exams.
Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over a deal. The RMT said the train operators have now made an offer and there is no further offer from Network Rail following one which was rejected last Friday.
General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom.”
Victoria, Waterloo and Euston stations deserted
Victoria, Waterloo and Euston railway stations were almost deserted in London this morning with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters present.
Little more than two dozen people waited for a reduced number of trains during what would normally be rush hour at Euston.
Our reporter Maryam Zakir-Hussain is at Waterloo
Will the Elizabeth line run during the strikes?
The newly-inaugurated Elizabeth line, which operates on TfL Rail, will remain open for commuters on Tuesday. However, the Tfl has issued an advisory on parts that will be affected and urged passengers to complete their journeys by 4pm.
The London Liverpool Street-Shenfield section will be running a reduced service and shorter operating hours.
The Paddington-Abbey Wood section will be similarly running a reduced service and commuters have been asked to complete their journeys by 6pm.
The Paddington-Heathrow and Reading section will be running a reduced service and shorter operating hours.
This is why the rail strikes are really happening
Grant Shapps, the jaunty secretary of state for transport who treats politics as a branch of showbusiness, keeps telling Keir Starmer to condemn the rail strikes, as if the RMT, a union which has disaffiliated from Labour and hasn’t much time for the leader of the opposition, would meekly obey the order of a man they probably despise more than Shapps.
For the first time in decades, industrial action is being taken on a national and sustained scale. The government is also becoming aggressive – it is all going to get very, very ugly, writes Sean O’Grady.
This is why the rail strikes are really happening | Sean O'Grady
For the first time in decades, industrial action is being taken on a national and sustained scale. The government is also becoming aggressive – it is all going to get very, very ugly
Rail strikes to cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry ‘£1bn’
Experts have warned the government that the rail strike could put a dent in Britain’s post-Covid recovery and cost key industries over £1bn.
The tourism and leisure industry – already severely impacted by pandemic lockdowns – would take a “big hit”, said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry group UK Hospitality.
It comes after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) confirmed industrial action would go ahead on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, although disruption is possible for the rest of the week as well.
Aisha Rimi reports.
Rail strikes ‘will cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry £1bn’
Next week’s planned strike action will be the ‘biggest dispute on the network since 1989’
Grant Shapps dismisses calls for government to intervene
Grant Shapps has dismissed growing calls for the government to get involved in talks over rail strikes as a “stunt”, amid growing tensions over the biggest industrial action on the network in decades.
Condemning the industrial action set to take place this week, the transport secretary warned the country’s biggest rail union it would be a “huge act of self-harm”, and claimed they had been “gunning” for action.
He also suggested freight services could be reduced to 50 per cent of normal levels due to the disruption expected by the strikes at Network Rail and 13 other train operators on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Ashley Cowburn has more.
Shapps dismisses calls for government to intervene in rail dispute talks as ‘stunt’
Senior Tory MP urges government to ‘get around negotiating table’
Rail strikes set to paralyse travel network
Britain’s biggest rail strike in three decades began on Tuesday with tens of thousands of staff walking out in a pay dispute that unions warn could lead to coordinated action across other industries.
More than 50,000 rail workers will strike on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over pay freezes and job cuts.
The rail strike means only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days with a very limited service running on those lines.
It is expected to cause major disruption for millions of people across the country including commuters, tourists, children attending exams and revellers travelling to the Glastonbury festival.
NHS braces for disruption to patients caused by rail strike
The NHS “remains open”, leading medics have said as the health service prepares for the disruption caused by rail strikes.
Patients have been urged to plan ahead for appointments and hospitals have made arrangements to ensure staff will be on-site, including setting up park-and-ride services and taxi-sharing facilities.
While buses are still operating it is expected these will be busier than usual due to the strikes.
Rail worker strikes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday are set to cause travel disruption across the country. Meanwhile, strike action will also disrupt the London Underground on Tuesday.
Ella Pickover reports.
NHS braces for disruption to patients caused by rail strike
Hospitals in London are likely to feel the brunt of the strain.
PM to call for ‘sensible compromise’ to end stalemate
Prime minister Boris Johnson will call for a “sensible compromise” on pay to end the largest rail strike in three decades.
Ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, the prime minister will argue the unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.
“Too high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living,” he will say, according to Downing Street.
“Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce.”
Agencies tell Boris Johnson to drop ‘worrying’ plan to use their staff to break strikes
Boris Johnson’s plan allow the use of agency staff to break strikes will break In the international commitments, recruiters have warned.
The head of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, which represents more than 3,000 agencies, also warned the idea would fail to avert the rail strikes and would only “prolong” the bitter dispute.
The confederation joined with the TUC in a joint call on business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to drop plans to repeal the ban – introduced in 1973 by Edward Heath’s Conservative government – as a ‘Summer of Discontent’ looms. The union body warned that the move would breach international labour laws.
Agencies tell Johnson to drop plan to use their staff to break strikes
‘The sector does not want to be involved in this. We are very opposed to this plan’
Nick Ferrari tells train workers to ‘be footballers’ if they don't want to work on railways
