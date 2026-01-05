Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of UK airline passengers have had their travel plans torn up as flights are cancelled, while travellers by rail and road face severe disruption as the Met Office issues amber warnings.

Here is everything you need to know.

Air travel

For flyers, mass cancellations to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport have continued for a fourth day due to snow and ice. Around 70 flights between the Dutch hub and UK airports on KLM have been cancelled. Many routes have seen at least six flights grounded, including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Humberside, Leeds Bradford, London City and Norwich.

The Dutch airline is telling passengers: “Due to severe winter weather, including snow and strong winds, flights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol are disrupted. We understand this may be stressful, but we are doing all we can to help you on your way again.”

For some smaller airports, links to Amsterdam are the only international flights of the day.

EasyJet has grounded at least 16 flights to and from the Dutch airport on Monday. British Airways has cancelled 10 flights so far linking Heathrow and London City with Amsterdam.

Belfast International airport is experiencing severe disruption. On Sunday evening dozens of flights were cancelled or diverted. The easyJet flight from Glasgow returned to its starting point after getting no further than Belfast Lough, while a Ryanair flight from Alicante diverted to Dublin after it was unable to land at Belfast International.

open image in gallery Going nowhere: Flightpath of easyJet aircraft from Glasgow to Belfast International, which returned to its starting point ( Flightradar24 )

On Monday, easyJet has cancelled two dozen domestic flights between points in Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s largest airport. Eight flights to and from Belfast City were grounded on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, hundreds of easyJet passengers in Egypt are waiting to be flown home from their New Year holidays in Hurghada and Sharm el Sheikh. On Sunday, Britain's biggest budget airline cancelled flights from Gatwick to the Red Sea resorts, as well as the return legs, “due to air-traffic control restrictions and Greek airspace closure”. Dozens of flights to and from Athens were grounded by the air-traffic control failure.

Railways

In Scotland, the Met Office has issued an amber weather warning as temperatures remain below zero. ScotRail trains on key lines in the north of the country have been cancelled for the morning. Network Rail Scotland posted on X: “Services likely won't run until midday on these routes due to heavy and drifting snow:

Aberdeen-Dundee

Aberdeen-Inverness

Inverness-Wick/Thurso

Inverness-Kyle of Lochalsh

In north Wales, lines between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog and between Machynlleth and Pwllheli are closed.

The line from Ely in Cambridgeshire and King’s Lynn in Norfolk is closed due to “a number of incidents”.

On the roads, Traffic Scotland has closed the A939 linking Nairn on the Moray coast with the Grampians. On the A835 in northwest Scotland from Ullapool to Tore, motorists are advised to travel “only if necessary”.

Translink in Northern Ireland is warning bus passengers than snow and ice may lead to cancellations.

