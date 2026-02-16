Vatican expands tourist experience at St. Peter’s Basilica as pizza now offered
Fancy a pizza with a view?
The Vatican is commemorating the 400th anniversary of St Peter’s Basilica’s consecration with a series of visitor-focused enhancements, including expanded access to its spectacular terrace and an upgraded snack bar, offering refreshments beneath Michelangelo’s iconic dome.
Officials in the Holy See on Monday outlined plans designed to optimise the experience for the millions who visit annually, while simultaneously safeguarding its invaluable artistic heritage. Among the new initiatives is a streamlined online reservation system, intended to significantly cut down the often hours-long queues to enter the basilica.
Furthermore, the Vatican will introduce simultaneous translations for Masses in up to 60 languages, catering to its diverse global congregation. A new permanent exhibition detailing the basilica's rich history is also set to open on the terrace, complementing the expanded snack bar for hungry pilgrims.
Recent reports in the Italian media about a bistro on the basilica’s terrace generated no shortage of raised eyebrows, amid questions about whether such a sacred place — the basilica houses the tomb of St. Peter — should be serving pizzas to tourists on the roof.
The existing snack bar is being nearly doubled in size.
Cardinal Mauro Gambetti insisted Monday it was perfectly acceptable to provide a sandwich or drink, alongside bathrooms, to visitors to the basilica, especially those who have exerted themselves to visit the cupola of St. Peter’s, which was designed by Michelangelo.
To honor the Renaissance master is a related initiative: a new font available in Microsoft Office, entitled “Michelangelus,” is styled using his actual penmanship.
The basilica initiatives, sponsored by Italian energy giant ENI, are being rolled out to commemorate consecration in 1626 by Pope Urban VIII of St. Peter’s, which replaced an earlier basilica.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks