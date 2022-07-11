A video has sparked debate among travellers after American Airlines baggage handlers were captured throwing passengers’ luggage forcefully onto the tarmac.

In the video, posted to Instagram by aviation account @GateAccess, one particular male baggage handler is seen tossing multiple wheeled cases onto the ground by an aircraft, before picking up a soft black holdall and walking with it, then throwing it to the floor from around five feet away.

The handler, who is wearing Air Pod headphones, was slammed by some social media users for his perceived callous treatment of strangers’ bags.

It is unclear which airport the clip was filmed at, but it appears to have been captured from inside a plane, or an airport terminal above the airfield.

It prompted furious debate among regular air travellers about whether you should entrust your hold luggage to airport staff, and whether anyone should travel with fragile or valuable items in their bag.

The video has already had 3.6 million views and attracted more than 2,300 comments.

“This is why I don’t understand designer luggage,” quipped Jenna Singer.

“THIS is exactly why I’m team carry-on from now on,” wrote follower Brenda.

Meanwhile Brandice Hall commented: “I’m a ramp agent for American. The way all of them are working is counter productive, wasting energy and putting them at a higher risk for injuries.

“Why pick a bag up drop it only to pick it up again and then drop it again???? Just roll it, it has wheels!! There are so many mistakes and carelessness in this video I could go on and on about. It really annoys me because it’s just completely stupid to work like this.”

However, some weren’t surprised by the rough treatment.

User Danielle commented: “I honestly don’t expect any airline to handle my luggage with the utmost care. They deal with thousands of luggage a day.

“They aren’t going to gently place it on the ground. That’s why I make sure my checked luggage isn’t super expensive and my valuables are in my carry on.”

The Independent has approached American Airlines for comment.

It’s not the first time passengers have watched with fascination as the baggage handling process has taken place.

In peak travel chaos during May 2022, passengers watched and filmed as a Tui pilot left the cockpit to help speed up the baggage loading process so that his flight could get away.

Meanwhile, a TikTok user fascinated fans by showing how suitcases are carefully packed into a plane’s cargo hold in a time-lapse video.