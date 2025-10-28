The winter sun holiday destinations that are only a few hours away

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With winter's chill setting in, many are drawn to the promise of sun-soaked shores, making a medium-haul getaway an increasingly appealing escape.

These destinations, typically just a few hours' flight away, provide a much-needed respite from the cold, boasting balmy weather, stunning scenery, and a diverse range of experiences.

Whether your ideal escape involves lounging on pristine beaches, immersing yourself in rich cultures, or seeking thrilling outdoor adventures, these top picks promise to transport you far from winter’s gloom.

Turkey

Imagine swimming in crystal-clear turquoise waters, surrounded by towering cliffs and lush, breathtaking landscapes – sounds like a dream, right? Well, make it a reality by heading to Turkey’s stunning coast.

open image in gallery Buyuk Cakil beach in Kas, Turkey (Alamy/PA)

“Winter is a fabulous time to visit Turkey, particularly if you’re after more than just a beach holiday,” says Michael Edwards, managing director at Explore Worldwide. “The sites are more comfortable and quieter, it’s great weather for exploring on foot, and it’s pleasantly warm to spend all day outside.

“Turkey’s temperature can easily reach the late teens in February.”

Kas, located on Turkey’s stunning Mediterranean coast, is a charming town that offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, history and vibrant local culture.

“Take on scenic coastal trails from Kas, a charming seaport town with a fantastic foodie scene,” recommends Edwards. “See the distinctive volcanic rock formation of Roque Nublo and follow the network of ‘caminos reales’ to explore the island’s mountainous interior.”

Tenerife

Tenerife is the perfect place to unwind, soak up the sun and achieve a tan that will make all your friends envious.

open image in gallery Playa de Las Teresitas, a famous beach near Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the north of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

“Temperatures usually hover around 22-25C during the day in January,” says Brenda Beltrán, travel writer and content manager at Holafly. “Winter is actually one of the best times to visit because the islands aren’t as crowded as in the summer.”

Take in the otherworldly panoramic views of Tenerife from the top of Mount Teide – an experience that will leave you speechless.

open image in gallery Hiking up Mount Teide in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain (Alamy/PA)

“Mount Teide is Spain’s highest peak, and the surrounding national park is incredible for hiking or just taking in the views. The landscape there feels almost otherworldly,” recollects Beltrán. “The town of La Laguna is worth exploring too; it’s charming, colourful, and full of history.”

Madeira

The main island of Madeira is a visual delight, with its stunning volcanic coastlines, green forests and pebbly beaches.

open image in gallery Famous Tropical Botanical Gardens in Funchal town, Madeira island, Portugal (Alamy/PA)

“Average temperatures are around 18-20C in the winter months,” says Katrina Smith, travel expert at Travel Counsellors. “Make sure to visit the botanical gardens in Funchal which has a stunning collection of plants from around the world.”

And remember to pack some sturdy walking shoes, as hiking is the perfect way to discover every corner of the Portuguese-owned island.

“If you have a head for heights, try one of the island’s famous hiking routes alongside the levadas (canals) that run from the mountains down to the ocean,” suggests Martin Nolan, global travel expert at Skyscanner. “If you prefer a more relaxing break, chill out on the volcanic sand beaches or take a dip in the swimming basins at Porto Moniz.

“These calm pools are sheltered from the Atlantic waves by natural volcanic rock formations.”

Morocco

Morocco is the ultimate winter sun getaway for travellers seeking an affordable, exciting destination that’s just a short three-hour flight from the UK.

open image in gallery Seagulls flying around blue fishing boats in Essaouira, Morocco (Alamy/PA)

Instead of following the crowds to Marrakech, why not head west and soak up some rays at the gorgeous port city of Essaouira.

“The chic, chilled coastal gem of Essaouira offers mild 18-20C weather and is the perfect escape in February,” says Gavin Lapidus, company director at travel agent eShores. “Situated on Morocco’s Atlantic coast, Essaouira is celebrated for its beaches, rich history, relaxed atmosphere, and reputation as a haven for artists, musicians, and creatives.”

Begin your adventure in the UNESCO-listed medina, where bustling souks are brimming with treasures.

“The souks offer everything from spices to local art to handmade jewellery and ceramics,” says Lapidus. “A visit to the vibrant fish market is a must where you can watch the daily catch being brought in, then choose your seafood and have it cooked fresh at nearby stalls for an unforgettable meal.”

And once you are full of fish, head to the sea and enjoy the quiet beaches.

“Nature lovers can take a horse or camel ride along the vast beaches or visit the nearby Argan tree forests, home to the famous tree-climbing goats,” adds Lapidus.