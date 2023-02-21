Woman fuming after husband books surprise holiday without asking her

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman shared her fury after discovering her husband had booked a surprise holiday for the two of them without checking with her first.

Sharing the story in Reddit’s popular Am I The A**hole (AITA) thread, the 30-year-old woman asked: “AITA for refusing to go on a trip because my husband didn’t ask me?”

The woman explained that her husband returned from work to tell her he’d booked the holiday to depart in two weeks’ time.

She wrote: “I asked what he means by that and he answered that he booked a six-day long vacation with hotel and everything for the two of us.”

The woman had no idea her husband was planning to book the holiday beforehand.

“He didn’t even ask if I wanted to go,” she fumed.

Highlighting that she “politely told him he should have asked me first,” the woman added that this is because she “can’t just take a leave from work like that.”

As a result, the woman concluded: “I won’t be going, since I’m very busy at the moment.”

She then suggested taking a trip when they were both able to make time, adding: “I couldn’t wrap my head around why he didn’t ask me first.”

This did not go down well with her husband, who the woman claimed “got mad”, saying he had “meant it as a nice surprise.”

The situation escalated further when he said she “should stop being so uptight and enjoy life a little,” before walking out and slamming the door.

After the poster asked fellow users their thoughts about whether she was the one in the wrong, people were quick to respond.

One person wrote: “Too many people watch a Hallmark movie and think buying their spouse a car or vacation without their knowledge will be a great idea. It’s not. It never will be.”

“Vacations cannot be a surprise when you have a job. Why would your husband assume that you can take that much time off without warning?,” someone else agreed.

Another user added a counter argument: “Why not just try to see if you can get the week off work?”

“You can surprise someone with a vacation,” a different poster wrote, summarising: “You just have to plan ahead.”