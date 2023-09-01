Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A diverse destination infused with historic traditions and blended cultures, Morocco presents not only a paradise for sunloungers with its year-round sunshine but also adventures across impressive natural landscapes – bound to entice the most intrepid of travellers.

If a luxury all-inclusive retreat to Marrakech or Agadir on the Atlantic coast isn’t quite your cup of tea, try climbing the towering Atlas Mountains, cycling through the rugged south or fine-tuning your visual arts skills in cultural capital, Fes. Morocco delivers on unforgettable experience holidays and it pays to embrace authenticity with hospitable local guides, cooks and drivers at the centre of any successful journey.

From hiking holidays on North Africa’s highest peak to sketching stays and surfing breaks, here’s a selection of Moroccan highlights to inspire active and relaxing holidays on the enchanting African gem – and how to pull off the bucket list getaways.

Read more on Morocco travel:

Hike Morocco’s mighty Mount Toubkal

At 4,167m tall, Toubkal is the highest peak in North Africa (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Summiting North Africa’s highest peak is no mean feat and a climb of Mount Toubkal’s snowy slopes at 4,167m is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Starting in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, spectacular rugged mountainscapes fill your field of vision as you hike on an affordable weekend (or week-long) trek led by steady mules. Integrated feasts of lamb tagine and fresh mackerel meet village culture and hiking gite hut stays for some R&R along the way.

How to do it

Intrepid Travel offers an epic seven-day Mount Toubkal Trek package from £432pp, including all transport, accommodation, activities and hearty meals. Highlights, such as the basecamp hike past the pilgrimage site of Sidi Chamarouchou and stays in Amazigh village’s traditional mountain homes, gear up for the snow-steeped summit with panoramic Atlantic and Sahara views. International airfares are not included; return flights to Marrakech currently average £53 when departing from London.

Ride the waves in Taghazout

The famous Anchor Point has world-class breaks for avid surfers (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Just north of Agadir, Taghazout is a laid-back village for sundowners and surfers where time almost stands still (is it’s one of the world’s best surfing spots). Breaks off of Anchor Point and year-round Atlantic swells allow everyone from beginners to seasoned surfers to don a wetsuit and carve some waves on the Moroccan coast. Lessons and courses are easy to find, with the wild waves best surfed from October to April.

How to do it

Much Better Adventures features five action-packed days as part of their Moroccan Surf Adventure, from £465pp. The adventure includes accommodation, transfers, meals and surfing equipment, plus expert guides to teach the techniques. Paddle, pop-up, turn and ride the Atlantic waves fuelled by traditional Moroccan pancakes, couscous and tagines.

Rock climb Todra Gorge

Todra Gorge, where deep canyons have been carved through orange limestone (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 300m vertical orange cliffs of Todra Gorge are a climber’s paradise, with over 400 different routes making the limestone walls one of Morocco’s premier climbing destinations. Reliable sunshine illuminates multi-pitch routes for adventurous climbers of every ability in the middle of the High Atlas Mountains.

How to do it

Much Better Adventures offers an introduction to rock climbing and yoga on Morocco’s Todra Gorge cliffs. Excursions, such as scaling the gorge cliffs, trekking through dramatic wadis and tackling Morocco’s only via ferrata, are sandwiched between sunrise and sunset yoga sessions on the Saharan dunes. The six-night trip costs £717pp and includes guidance, accommodation, meals, transfers and climbing equipment.

Cycle through the rugged south

Challenging climbs visit beachy Essaouira and the waterfalls of Imouzze (Getty Images)

Cycling enthusiasts can pedal dynamic terrains, including smooth paved roads, mule-tracked mountain passes and palm-fringed tarmac, on Morocco’s southern backroads. Trails and tours on two wheels cruise past ancient Unesco-listed sights while climbing (and descending) miles of tracks, from the shadows of the Atlas Mountains to the golden Saharan dunes.

How to do it

Exodus provides a challenging six-day Cycle Morocco’s Great South package. For £1,599pp in September, pedal past the foothills of Mount Toubkal, beaches of Essaouira and Paradise Valley by Imouzze down to the coast. Flights, accommodation, most meals, transfers and bike hire are included.

Taste Morocco’s culinary medley

Savour the flavours of Morocco cuisine (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Food-loving holidaymakers can get to know more about Morocco’s culinary history through traditional meals in the Blue City, Chefchaouen, and learn the art of pastilla and stuffed medfouna at cooking classes with welcoming villagers – it’s even veggie inclusive with fresh local offerings of goats cheese, argan oil and cous cous salads all on the menu.

How to do it

Intrepid Travel’s Morocco Real Food Adventure, travelling from Casablanca to Marrakech, features 12 days of guesthouse and camping accommodation, transfers and all food tours and classes, from £994pp.

Camp under the stars in the Sahara Desert

Sleep in luxury desert camps under a sea of stars (Getty Images)

Venture to the Moroccan Sahara for an unforgettable experience of culture and camping on the camel dunes of Erg Chebbi in Merzouga. Luxury Saharan settlements offer hearty campfire feasts of tagine and blankets to combat the breezes – remember to pack thermal layers it gets chilly in the desert when the sun sets. Travellers can hunker down for a night of memorable Moroccan moments under the North African sky, stargazing away from the city lights.

How to do it

On a three-day Sahara Desert Mini Adventure with Intrepid Travel, holidaymakers travel by camel over the dunes, sleep under the twinkle of a clear sky and visit the ancient ksar of Ait Benhaddou. For just £140pp, including meals, transport (camel and private bus) and campsite accommodation, guests can witness the rolling Erg Chebbi hills and visit the women of the Tawesna Association – change advocates for Moroccan women – on the tour departing from Marrakech.

Road trip down Memory Road

Discover the traditional south on a drive from Marrakesh to Dar Ahlam (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Route Du Sud, or South Road, offers tourists an exclusive travel route past traditional red stone villages and desert bushes with Atlantic, Atlas Mountain and Saharan views along the way. Over 621 miles of natural beauty, from Marrakesh to Dar Ahlam, there are five stops in the oases of southern Morocco, including remote Azrarag for argan trees, Tighemert’s lush palm groves and the dry lake of Iriki.

How to do it

Abercrombie Kent offers The Secrets of Morocco’s Memory Road road trip, accompanied by a private 4x4 driver and butler, for a seven-night trip from Marrakesh to Dar Ahlam. From £9,180pp, see the argan tree valley of Azrarag, the old granary of Timlinline and savour campfire dinners in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains. Glamorous hotel hideaways, transport and meals are included in the cost.

Sketch and paint in Marrakech

Dynamic, multicolour landscapes in Marrakech inspire budding artists (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Morocco’s bold landscape is a sensory feast for adventurous artists, with a rich colour palette of hundreds ochre shades and contrasting environments, from snow-capped Mount Toubkal to quiet olive oases and the lively souks of Marrakech – there’s a reason it was a stomping ground of artists such as Jacques Majorelle and Henri Matisse. The picturesque North African country offers a whole host of panoramic viewpoints for secluded sketching, calligraphy and oil painting on an art safari of its kasbahs, medinas and citadels frozen in time, fuelled by sips of traditional mint tea.

How to do it

Responsible Travel offers an 12-day painting holiday in Morocco from £1,900pp (excluding flights). The small group holiday accommodates both experienced and amateur painters looking to capture the vibrant mountains, houses and souks, from Telouet to the Dades Valley and Ouarzazate. In keeping with the provider’s pledge to travel responsibly, meals and transport are all sourced from local Moroccan businesses.

Fine-tune photography skills in Fes

The intricate architecture and Unesco landmarks beg to be photographed in Fes (Getty Images)

One of the best ways to discover Morocco’s wealth of vivid sights, cities and scenery is through a lens. Ancient landmarks meet cosmopolitan city culture in Fes, with landscape shots of medieval Marinid architecture, the El Bali walled medina and a labyrinth of vibrant alleyways are all iconic shots to capture on a Moroccan photography holiday.

How to do it

With Photo Workshop Adventures, travellers can take a nine-day Morocco Photo Adventure to the Unesco-listed cities of Fes and Marrakech. Travellers will learn how to expand their photographic repertoire and technical skills, including lighting and location scouting. The adventure behind the lens includes five-star accommodation, all breakfasts, transport and a private tutor. From £6,831.23pp, flights not included; return flights to Casablanca currently average £124 departing from London.

Relax at a hammam hotel

Hammam at Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco (Getty Images)

Often located near mosques as a relaxing purification before prayer, Moroccan hammams are a type of bathhouse, its beauty rituals going back thousands of years and a wonderful mix of treatments, exfoliants and bathing. Luxury hotels across the countries invite guests to experience the immersive Moroccan practice for themselves.

How to do it

Love Holidays offers a seven-night package holiday to Hivernage Hotel & Spa in Marrakech for £688pp, including breakfast, departing London on 12 September 2023. The 600m square on-site Temple of Wellness hammam spa offers massages, dips in hot tubs and toasty saunas for the ultimate relaxation and regeneration experience.

