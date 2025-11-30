Ten of the most exciting new US hotels openings in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s nothing like that new-hotel smell.

But stepping inside the properties that make our coveted list of the most exciting U.S. hotel launches of 2026 will be worth it for far more than the aroma.

Next year’s standout openings entice with dazzling design, amazing amenities and seriously fine food. There’s a new hotel in New Orleans with a 31st-floor “Cloud Bar”; a Nashville property that showcases the life and times of Dolly Parton; a brand-new build in Charleston with a harbor-view infinity pool, and a glamping resort in California with stargazing panels above the beds.

In New York City, another lofty newcomer is squeezing into the skyline and serving up jaw-dropping views, while historic Savannah is about to get a shake-up thanks to a hip hotel with interiors inspired by how people in the past imagined the future.

Read on for our roll call of irresistible new places to stay next year.

1. Fairmont New Orleans — Louisiana

open image in gallery The Fairmont New Orleans is opening in June 2026 and features a rooftop pool deck ( Fairmont New Orleans )

The historic Bank of New Orleans is undergoing a massive restoration to become one of the city’s most anticipated luxury launches — the 250-room Fairmont New Orleans.

Guests can expect the rooms and suites to feature marble entryways and elegant vanity spaces; a lively lobby bar; and a rooftop pool deck with sweeping views of the Mississippi and French Quarter. Epic views will also be available from the 31st-floor Cloud Bar.

The property will also feature a 10,000-square-foot spa, a state-of-the-art fitness studio, and a ballroom for up to 300 guests.

Opening: June 2026. Projected price: From around $350 per night. Address: 1010 Common Street. Visit fairmont-new-orleans.com

2. Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel — Nashville, Tennessee

open image in gallery Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel is guaranteed to delight fans ( Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel )

The former 211 Commerce office building is being transformed into Dolly Parton’s “love letter to Nashville” — a 245-room luxury hotel guaranteed to delight her fans and make devotees of guests who are new to her music.

It will feature a museum — "Life of Many Colors" — that showcases her personal journey through displays containing costumes and memorabilia; suites designed with her personal touch; two new dining venues (Jolene’s and Parton’s Live); and a rooftop bar with skyline views.

Live music will, of course, be a key offering, with performances taking place at on-site venues.

Opening: June 2026. Projected price: From around $350–$450 per night. Address: 126 3rd Ave N. Visit songtellerhotel.com

3. The Cooper — Charleston, South Carolina

open image in gallery The Cooper in Charleston has an infinity pool with a harbor view ( The Cooper )

The Cooper, a brand-new build, will become Charleston’s only luxury waterfront hotel in the downtown area and is arguably the most anticipated upscale opening in the South for 2026.

A run-through of the key features shows why.

To begin with, there’s an infinity pool overlooking the harbor, a private marina, and a 7,000-square-foot spa offering cryotherapy and red-light therapy beds.

Then there are the 191 rooms spread over six stories, each with panoramic views of the Cooper River and the Ravenel Bridge.

Dining options, meanwhile, look mouthwatering, with the hotel set to offer four distinct venues, including a casual burger bistro and a sophisticated Mediterranean restaurant.

Opening: March 2026. Projected price: From around $850 per night. Address: 176 Concord Street. Visit thecooper.com

4. Under Canvas Yosemite — Groveland, California

open image in gallery Under Canvas Yosemite will offer a glamping adventure like no other, in part thanks to beds positioned beneath stargazing panels ( Under Canvas Yosemite )

Under Canvas Yosemite takes an iconic location, mixes in stunning safari-style tents, and voilà — a glamping adventure like no other.

The new purpose-built site is just 10 minutes from Yosemite’s west entrance at the Big Oak Flat Information Station, with guests sleeping among towering California black oaks and Ponderosa pines in considerable style.

The tents feature king-size beds positioned beneath stargazing panels, along with en suite bathrooms, and there’s a family-friendly natural swimming hole nearby for more immersive dips.

While it’s an easy drive into Yosemite, there’s also a YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) stop directly across from the camp’s entrance, offering car-free access into the national park multiple times each day.

Opening: April 16, 2026. Projected price: Tents from $161 per night. Address: 30801 Hardin Flat Rd. Visit undercanvas.com

5. Kimpton Era Midtown — New York City

open image in gallery Kimpton Era Midtown has bedrooms with window seats to linger on while soaking up the views ( Kimpton Era Midtown )

Does New York need more new hotels? Probably not — but when they’re as nice as this one, who’s complaining?

And besides, new-build Kimpton Era Midtown will help keep the hospitality competition in the Big Apple red hot — in part thanks to bedrooms with panoramic views of the skyline through vast windows (and window seats for lingering), and an impressive lineup of restaurant and bar concepts, including an upscale brasserie and a cocktail lounge.

Sound enticing? Reservations for March and beyond are now open.

Opening: Spring 2026. Price: From $290 per night. Address: 32 West 48th Street. Visit kimponthotels

6. Voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort — Port St. Lucie, Florida

open image in gallery Voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort boasts an adults-only infinity pool and an onsite boutique marina ( Voco Sandpiper All-Inclusive Resort )

This former Club Med, nestled along the banks of the St. Lucie River, is being completely reimagined as the first all-inclusive IHG property in the U.S.

It will operate under “voco,” the premium IHG brand defined by casual luxury.

IHG says the resort will usher in a vibrant new era of renewal and elevated experiences. To that end, it will offer fully renovated rooms, a family-friendly main pool and spa tub, an adults-only infinity pool and spa tub, and an on-site boutique marina so guests can arrive by land or sea.

Opening: Spring 2026. Projected price: From around $250–$300 per person per night. Address: 4500 SE Pine Valley. Visit ihg.com

7. The Knox Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection — Dallas, Texas

open image in gallery The Knox Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection will feature 140 rooms and vibrantly upholstered furniture ( The Knox Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection )

The Knox Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection is aiming high — to be Dallas’s premier luxury hotel and the defining anchor in the city’s trendy Knox Street neighborhood.

The rendering here suggests this is no pipe dream.

The interiors, by the acclaimed Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, are gorgeous, with luxuriously upholstered furniture in vibrant hues and richly patterned wallpaper creating the feeling of a private members’ club.

The newly constructed hotel will feature 140 hotel rooms and suites, along with 48 private residences, a spa, and an outdoor pool.

Opening: Late 2026. Projected price: Exceeding $700 a night. Address: 3319 Knox St. Visit auberge.com

8. Denū Hotel & Spa — Phoenix, Arizona

open image in gallery Denū Hotel & Spa ( Pacific Hospitality Group )

The spa is the star at Denū Hotel & Spa — it will be the first full-service spa in downtown Phoenix, and will offer a complete roster of wellness treatments.

The 236-room, 17-floor property, brand-new from the ground up, will also afford guests stunning views of the city skyline from the rooms and the rooftop bar and pool.

In addition, in an effort to attract business travelers, the hotel will incorporate 22,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.

Opening: September/fall 2026. Projected price: Around $250–$300 per night. Address: 30 N 1st St. Visit meritagecollection.com

9. Recess Hotel & Club Savannah — Savannah, Georgia

open image in gallery Recess Hotel & Club is set to cause a stir in Savannah with its bold design ( Left Lane )

Savannah is a city known for its elegant properties and historic squares, so the opening of the 221-room Recess Hotel & Club, a transformation of the historic Manger Building, is set to turn heads.

It’s a hotel that takes the traditional model and gives it a twist.

For example, each floor will have its own “Rumpus Room” — a communal hangout space with lounge seating, large flat-screen televisions and custom vending machines.

To further foster connectivity, the property will offer four food and beverage outlets: Le Flâneur, a take on the classic French brasserie; The Servery, a hidden gem for all-day grab-and-go; the Lobby Bar, a social hub fueled by coffee and cocktails; and Kilter, a rooftop pool and garden oasis for lounging, drinking and events with a view.

The design, meanwhile, will be “retro-futurist”: essentially how people in the 1960s and 1970s imagined the future might look, with tactile elements like natural wood blended with marble and tile.

Opening: Fall 2026. Projected price: TBA. Address: 7 E. Congress Street.

10. Trailborn Jackson Hole — Jackson, Wyoming

open image in gallery Trailborn Jackson Hole is a rugged-chic property in one of the world’s most renowned winter-and-summer sports hubs ( Kort Haven )

Trailborn is definitely one to watch.

It’s one of America’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, offering upscale stays in adventure destinations. It’s already opened five properties in less than two years, from the Rockies to the Grand Canyon — and marquee winter-and-summer sports hub Jackson Hole is next.

Its new property there is a complete redevelopment of the historic Snow King Resort, with the brand’s signature rugged-chic aesthetic applied throughout. Guests can expect a full-service spa, a bowling alley and games room, and Old Timer, an après-focused American grill.

Opening: Mid-to-late 2026. Projected price: Around $350 per night. Address: 402 E Snow King Ave. Visit trailborn.com

