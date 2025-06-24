Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sprawl of Los Angeles is dotted with superb restaurants, happening bars and myriad other attractions, all of which are determined to get their hands on your hard-earned dollars. The good news is that one of the best ways to make your visit to one of the world’s most expensive cities easier on your wallet is by booking a stay at one of these excellent hotels, all of which are eminently affordable without sacrificing quality.

The trouble with most of LA’s budget-conscious hotels is that they’re located close to the city’s main airport, LAX, but these come with a catch as they tend to be a long way from the aforementioned attractions so you’ll end up spending significantly more time and money on transport.

Here’s our pick of the best hotels in Los Angeles that offer the chance to stay at a prime location without breaking the bank.

Best affordable hotels in Los Angeles 2025

1. Freehand Los Angeles hotel

Downtown

open image in gallery Freehand Los Angeles boasts a rooftop swimming pool with skyscraper views ( Freehand Los Angeles )

Whether you’re looking for a private suite or are content with a hostel-style bunk bed, the beautifully designed Freehand Los Angeles has great options for those on a tighter budget. Located in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, just a couple of blocks from Pershing Square, the party-friendly rooftop features a swimming pool and the tiki-inspired Broken Shaker bar, which hosts DJs and has become a popular weekend destination for locals. On the ground floor, there’s a restaurant lined with mosaics of owls, a homage to the fact that the building was once home to the Owl Drug Store. If you do opt for a hostel bunk, bear in mind that while a locker is provided with each bed, it’s advisable to bring your own padlock.

Address: 416 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, 90014

2. STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa hotel

Downtown

open image in gallery Catch a show at the United Artists Theatre on the ground floor of STILE Downtown Los Angeles ( STILE Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa )

For a decade between 2014 and 2024, this Spanish Gothic tower, dating from 1927 in Downtown Los Angeles, was the luxurious Ace Hotel. When that closed abruptly last year, the property was taken over by Kasa, who run it as a limited-service hotel which manages all bookings via a tech platform. They offer competitive pricing and well-sized, modern rooms, although there are no longer any food or beverage establishments attached to the hotel. There is, however, a rooftop pool and an on-site fitness centre – and the ornate United Artists Theatre on the ground floor hosts bands, stand-up comedians and orchestral performances.

Address: 929 South Broadway, Los Angeles, 90015

3. Hollywood Historic Hotel

Melrose Avenue

Just minutes down Melrose Avenue from Paramount Studios stands this beautiful red brick hotel that was built in 1927. It was designed by S Charles Lee, an architect who became famous for his work on cinemas across Southern California. The rooms may not be the most spacious, but they’re well-appointed and traditionally designed, with vintage wooden furniture offering a touch of old Hollywood class. While affordably priced, the rooms still offer thoughtful details, including free toiletries and bottled water. On the ground floor, the hotel’s bar, The Edmon, features a beautiful Art Deco bar, an inventive Mexican fusion menu and an excellent cocktail list.

Address: 5162 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, 90038

4. Miyako Hotel

Little Tokyo

open image in gallery Fancy channelling your inner Adele? Miyakola Hotel plays host to a karaoke bar ( Miyakola Hotel )

This Japanese-themed hotel in Little Tokyo has become something of a local landmark thanks to its 150-foot-tall mural of Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese baseball star who shattered records when he signed a $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers in 2023. Inside, the three-star hotel offers large, modern rooms and the bathrooms come complete with heated water bidets. It’s excellently located for Downtown attractions, and home to the Tamon Restaurant sushi bar and Okayama Kobo Bakery & Cafe. Post-dinner, don’t miss the karaoke bar Lounge Ohjah. If you do, there’s always the 24-hour kiosk in the lobby for snacks and other refreshments.

Address: 328 1st St, Los Angeles, 90012

5. Hotel Normandie

Koreatown

The white neon sign on the roof stating “Hotel Normandie” isn’t the only thing that makes this historic hotel in Koreatown worthy of your attention. The building dates from 1926, when it was designed and built by famed architects Walker and Eisen, who were responsible for some of Hollywood Boulevard’s most iconic buildings. The hotel’s Spanish colonial and Renaissance Revival details were retained in the property’s recent multi-million dollar renovation, and it has literary significance as the site where Malcolm Lowry wrote much of his 1947 novel Under the Volcano. The rooms are tastefully designed and cosy, with plush bedding, while the attached Cassell’s burger joint is also excellent value.

Address: 605 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, 90005

6. Vibe Hotel West Hollywood

West Hollywood

open image in gallery Vibe Hotel West Hollywood sits in the heart of the action ( Vibe Hotel West Hollywood )

If you’re keen to base yourself in the heart of West Hollywood, which is a close as Los Angeles comes to having a true centre, then you can’t go wrong with the Vibe Hotel. They actually have two locations – one in Hollywood and the other further west – but our pick is the Fairfax Avenue property simply for its proximity to bars, restaurants and nightlife. Both offer affordable, clean rooms with funkily designed common areas aimed at backpackers and younger solo travellers. Despite the hostel vibes, the rooms are private, and there are simple free breakfasts with cereals, toast and coffee and tea on offer.

Address: 605 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, 90036

From: $93 (£69) per night

7. citizenM Los Angeles Downtown hotel

Downtown

open image in gallery Fitness bunnies can work out 24 hours a day at Citizen M Los Angles Downtown ( citizenM )

CitizenM are a Dutch hotel chain who’ve built their reputation on the idea of “affordable luxury” hotels. Their Downtown Los Angeles location is a perfect example, offering extra-large beds in a modern building ideally located close to Pershing Square and the extensive food stalls at Grand Central Market. The rooms are simple but clean and slickly designed, and there’s a gym available 24 hours a day. The meals at the canteenM restaurant are reasonably priced and there’s a buffet breakfast served each morning. It’s worth noting that children’s breakfasts are free with an adult purchase.

Address: 361 S Spring Street, Los Angeles, 90013

8. The Dixie Hollywood hotel

Hollywood

open image in gallery The Dixie Hollywood is located on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard ( Dixie Hollywood )

A short stroll from the Hollywood Walk of Fame you’ll find The Dixie, a well-renovated motel featuring a swimming pool and sun deck that opened as the Coronet in 1958. The rooms are comfortable and varied, with family suites offering kitchen facilities and a ‘Hello Kitty ’-themed suite. There are no breakfast or other restaurant offerings at the hotel itself, but the property is so well-located in the heart of Hollywood that there are plenty of options nearby. You’re also close to the Pantages Theatre, the Egyptian Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held.

Address: 5410 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, 90027

9. The Queen Mary Ship & Hotel

Long Beach

open image in gallery The Queen Mary is an undeniably unique place to stay with a colourful history ( The Queen Mary Ship & Hotel )

For a truly memorable stay that doesn't require remortgaging your house, there are few better options than the former luxury cruise liner The Queen Mary. Now permanently docked in Long Beach, this majestic ship has become both a tourist attraction and a one-of-a-kind hotel. Along with budget-friendly rooms, you'll also find various exhibitions on board exploring the Queen Mary's thirty-year history working for the Cunard Line, as well as the dramatic years it spent serving as a troopship during World War II. There are also regular organised tours of the ship, and plenty of reasonably priced dining options, including the casual Promenade Café and a grab-and-go coffee shop and marketplace.

Address: 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach, 90802

10. The Line LA hotel

Koreatown

open image in gallery Guests can hire bikes at The Line LA Hotel ( The Line LA )

Known as one of Koreatown’s best hotels since it opened in 2014, The Line is a stylish retreat in a superb location near to the historic Wiltern Theatre. The hotel’s 388 rooms are modern, sleek and painstakingly designed in a chic minimalist style. On the second floor, you’ll find a sizeable outdoor pool and sun deck, next to the greenhouse that’s home to the excellent Openaire restaurant. Get the most bang for your buck during your stay by taking advantage of the complimentary Sunday tai chi classes and use the provided bicycles to explore the city without frittering all your money away on Ubers.

Address: 820 S Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, 90005

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the cheapest time to visit Los Angeles?

The most economical times to visit Los Angeles are mid-January to early March, and late October to early December (excluding Thanksgiving week). These periods attract fewer tourists, which means cheaper flights and hotels. The weather is also milder, but as LA stays warm year-round, you won’t have to skimp on sunshine.

What currency do I need?

The currency you will need in Los Angeles is the United States Dollar (USD).

How much should I budget per day?

Los Angeles is one of the most expensive cities in the US, so discovering the city on a budget isn’t the easiest, but it’s far from impossible. Budget travellers should aim for around £80. For this, expect to make full use of public transport, eat at food trucks or grocery stores and enjoy free activities, such as the beach, Griffith Park, Hollywood Walk of Fame and several museums which offer free entry, including The Broad and The Getty Center and Getty Villa. Mid-range travellers should aim for around £180, while high-end travellers can expect to pay anything from £200 and upwards to enjoy the best this city has to offer – and the sky’s the limit...

Best free things to do in Los Angeles

Some of LA’s most iconic things to see and do are free. Hike up to Griffith Observatory and Park for incredible views over the city and the Hollywood sign – the observatory is also free to enter. Spot your favourite stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame or head to Santa Monica Pier and beach for incredible sunsets and sun, sea and sand.

Fancy a culture hit? Head to the Broad Museum, a contemporary art gallery featuring works by Jeff Koons and Yayoi Kusama. The Getty Center and Getty Villa also have free art collections, stunning architecture and gardens to explore, while the Hammer Museum also has modern and contemporary works for a song.

Work up a sweat on a hike in Runyon Canyon, discover one of LA’s most picturesque beaches at El Matador in Malibu, or enjoy panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from the Korean Bell of Friendship in San Pedro.

Alternatively, simply soak up the vibes in the Arts District, home to amazing street art, or people-watch in trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

