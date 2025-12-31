Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yes, we all love Manhattan, but there is an endless offer of cultural, culinary, and entertainment options to explore beyond the confines of the island, and there’s no better place than Brooklyn to unveil them. Hailed as an epicentre of young, creative energy, the eclectic borough promises discovery at every turn – and that includes its hotel landscape.

From a renovated factory to a hip British import, these are the most exciting options for booking your upcoming Brooklyn trip. Seeking more inspiration? See our guides to the best hotels in New York, the best hotels near Times Square and the best family hotels in New York.

Obsessed with New York for as long as she can remember, Cristina spent two years living in the city as a graduate student, exploring Brooklyn during its heyday (yes, Girls was all the rage). Since moving back to her native Mexico City, Cristina promised herself she would return to New York as often as possible – a promise she has been able to keep thanks to personal and professional reasons. Cristina Alonso

The best hotels in Brooklyn 2026

At a glance

1. Ace Hotel Brooklyn

open image in gallery Ace Hotel Brooklyn is situated in Boerum Hill, on the edge of Downtown Brooklyn ( Ace Hotel Brooklyn )

Every element of Ace Hotel Brooklyn reflects the borough’s vibrant, eclectic energy – from its public spaces to its art collection. Set inside a Brutalist building, the hotel evokes the energy of an artist studio, full of potential and creativity. Designed by NYC-based Roman and Williams studio, it welcomes guests with a combination of modern simplicity and cheerful hospitality. Key details are notable across its 287 rooms, many of them featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to bathe the space, while some offer views of the Statue of Liberty, Manhattan, and Staten Island. Art aficionados will love featured pieces such as mosaic murals by Philadelphia-based artist Isaiah Zager and original textiles designed exclusively for each guest room.

Address: 252 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn 11217,

Rates: From $282 (£212)

Book now

Read more: Six of the warmest places in the US for a winter escape

2. Arlo Williamsburg hotel

open image in gallery Arlo Williamsburg is home to a 40ft-long rooftop swimming pool ( Arlo Williamsburg )

Once known as The Williamsburg Hotel, Arlo takes the neighbourhood’s unique, colourful personality and translates it into joyful, welcoming spaces and experiences. Designed by Michaelis Boyd, it features 147 guest rooms and suites outfitted in reclaimed materials offering swoon-worthy views of Brooklyn and the iconic Manhattan skyline.

Dining at Arlo means enjoying Mediterranean-inspired specialties at Sungold, prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Sip cocktails at the welcoming Lobby Bar, and refreshing drinks at the iconic Water Tower, paired with memorable sunsets and live DJ sets on Friday and Saturday night.

Address: 96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn 11249

Rates: From $209 (£157)

Book now

Read more: Is this America’s best-kept vacation secret? The underrated state that deserves your attention

3. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

open image in gallery 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge enjoys some of the best views in the city ( 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge )

Sustainability and mindful travel are at the heart of this gorgeous waterfront hotel. With a coveted location in Brooklyn Bridge Park, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge brings nature in through thoughtful elements such as furniture made of reclaimed materials, greenery, and large windows that allow natural light to take over.

The hotel’s 195 guest rooms and suites blend eco-friendly mattresses, linens, and bath products, with stylish decor and smart features, like yoga mats and water filtration systems. After an action-packed day in Brooklyn, head to The Field House gym for a personalised training session or relax on the rooftop pool at sunset.

Address: 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn 11201

Rates: From $680 (£510)

Book now

Read more: New York’s forgotten neighbourhood – how Little Syria vanished from Manhattan’s streets

4. EVEN Hotel Brooklyn, by IHG

open image in gallery EVEN Hotel Brooklyn, by IHG is a pet-friendly hotel ( IHG Hotels & Resorts )

Created with relaxation in mind, EVEN Hotel is ideal for those who seek a restful hideaway after an energetic New York day. Located near Barclays Center and BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), it’s also perfect if you’re traveling to Brooklyn for a specific event or performance.

With smart, colourful design, EVEN Hotel welcomes guests with comfy rooms equipped for fitness – think resistance bands and yoga mats. The health-minded experience continues at the two-level gym and Cork & Kale Market and Bar, where healthy, nutritious options are served for lunch and dinner. If you’re on the go, grab a snack from the 24-hour self-service market.

Address: 46 Nevins Street, Brooklyn 11217

Rates: From $232 (£174)

Book now

Read more: Modern Las Vegas might be fading, but its vintage side still thrills

5. Franklin Guesthouse hotel

open image in gallery Franklin Guesthouse is found in Greenpoint, Brooklyn ( Getty Images )

Located in the heart of vibrant Greenpoint, this charming boutique hotel embraces guests with cosy vibes – perfect for those who want to feel at home in Brooklyn for a few days. All guest rooms offer coffee machines and fridges, while some suites also feature kitchens, sitting areas, and outdoor spaces, creating a comfy space for longer stays.

Not only is Franklin Guesthouse strategically located near Greenpoint’s most exciting restaurants and bars, it also has its own eatery. Decorated in neutral hues and natural elements like marble and wood, Madre offers an international menu based on fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Address: 214 Franklin Street, Brooklyn 11222

Rates: From $269 (£202)

Book now

Read more: The ultimate New York City guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in the Big Apple

6. Wythe Hotel

open image in gallery Wythe Hotel is housed in a 100-year-old factory ( Lucas Vasilko )

The Wythe opened its doors in 2012 at the height of the neighbourhood’s renaissance. Placed in what was once a factory, the space celebrates its past with elements like exposed wooden beams and iron columns. It also fully embraces the present with 69 sleek guest rooms and dining outlets overseen by executive chef partner Aidan O’Neal.

All-day brasserie Le Crocodile serves fantastic French fare – think steak tartare, onion soup and filet mignon with fries. Meanwhile Bar Blondeau, located on the sixth floor, serves shareable bites, natural wines, and craft cocktails paired with incomparable views of Manhattan.

Address: 80 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn 11249

Rates: From $579 (£434)

Book now

Read more: Not everything needs to be seen to be felt – I’m blind and this is my experience on a cruise around Alaska

7. The William Vale hotel

open image in gallery The William Vale has the longest outdoor pool in Brooklyn ( The William Vale )

Wake up to views of the Manhattan skyline from the smartly-designed guest rooms and suites at The William Vale before setting out to explore Brooklyn. Should you need a break from the outdoor world, there’s plenty to love at the hotel, too. Warm days create the perfect opportunity to stroll around Vale Park, a relaxing outdoor promenade. Or, enjoying chilling by the outdoor pool – the longest in Brooklyn – while soaking in city views and sipping cocktails. Come winter, the team fills the hotel with holiday magic and special seasonal events.

Whenever you visit, make sure to save an evening for sunset drinks at Westlight – the 22nd-floor rooftop destination boasting a small plates menu curated by chef Andrew Carmellini and signature drinks.

Address: 111 N 12th Street, Brooklyn 11249

Rates: From $395 (£296)

Book now

Read more: Why your next city break should be to Chicago, not NYC

8. The Box House Hotel

open image in gallery The Box House is near Pulaski Bridge which connects Greenpoint to Long Island City ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Located in a former doors and windows factory, The Box House brings Brooklyn history to life through whimsical, colourful common areas, guest rooms, and suites – all 126 of them featuring original pieces of art. To truly make yourself at home, check out the hotel’s apartments and lofts, ideal for extended stays.

Through its unique personality and fantastic location among restaurants, coffee shops, art galleries, and boutiques, The Box House Hotel immerses guests in authentic Brooklyn energy. After a day of adventures in the borough, refuel with craft beer and seasonal specialties at The Brooklyn Lantern.

Address: 77 Box Street, Brooklyn 11222

Rates: From $504 (£378)

Book now

Read more: What I discovered travelling Missouri’s lesser-trodden stretch of Route 66

9. The Penny Williamsburg hotel

open image in gallery For a self-catering stay, check into The Penny ( The Penny Williamsburg )

Named after a beloved dog, The Penny exudes Brooklyn charm in every corner. Outfitted with hardwood floors, kitchenettes, and quirky pieces by local artists – showcasing the hotel's partnership with local non-profit LAND Gallery – the colourful rooms are both functional and welcoming. An absolute highlight is elNico, a lively rooftop bar serving innovative dishes and drinks inspired by Mexico. Make sure you try the shrimp aguachile and the mezcal-based besos de humo cocktail.

Address: 288 N 8th Street, Brooklyn 11211

Rates: From $239 (£179)

Book now

Read more: Taylor Swift has put Kansas City on the map – but there’s so much more to Missouri

10. The Hoxton Williamsburg hotel

open image in gallery The Hoxton Williamsburg sits in the heart of hipsterdom ( The Hoxton )

It’s hard to think of a better location for The Hoxton’s much-anticipated US debut, which brought the hip brand to Brooklyn in 2018. Steps away from neighbourhood favourites like the Williamsburg Bridge and the popular Smorgasburg open-air food fair, The Hoxton has plenty to offer within its walls, too. Try fresh flavours inspired by the Israeli coastline at Jaffa or grilled specialties and inventive cocktails at Laser Wolf rooftop restaurant. At night, retreat to one of its 175 modern guest rooms, boasting sleek, clever designs and ample windows offering memorable views of Brooklyn or the Manhattan skyline.

Address: 97 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn 11249

Rates: From $538 (£404)

Book now

Read more: I visited the birthplace of country music – and it’s not where you would have guessed

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

Which celebrities live in Brooklyn?

Celebrities who have made Brooklyn their home include Zendaya, Matt Damon, Ethan Hawke, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

What is the nicest area to stay in Brooklyn?

Choosing where to stay in Brooklyn depends on what you want from your visit and the kind of vibe you’re seeking. For travellers seeking a vibrant nightlife scene with bars, trendy restaurants and street art, Williamsburg makes a great base. For a more relaxed vibe without compromising on a creative culture, consider Greenpoint, home to a lively food and drink scene, waterfront access and a break from the chaos of Manhattan. And for iconic views of the skyline and Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO is hard to beat. As well as offering easy access to Brooklyn Bridge Park, you can also find galleries and boutiques to browse.

When is the best time of year to visit Brooklyn?

Exploring Brooklyn in the spring months of April-June is a great choice. Weather fluctuates between 15-25C, flowers and trees are in full bloom in Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Prospect Park and it’s not as busy, hot or expensive as the peak months of July and August. Autumn is also a great month with fall colours on display – and it’s still warm enough to enjoy rooftop bars and waterfront walks. Travellers looking to visit Brooklyn on a budget should consider the quieter months of January and February when hotel rates fall, although the weather can be cool.

Insider tips

Some of the city’s most fascinating museums are in Brooklyn. Case in point: the Brooklyn Museum in Prospect Heights, one of the oldest in the country, and Amant, a contemporary arts space in Bushwick.

No matter what hotel you choose, make sure to check out the excellent bar offerings at other properties. My favorites? All-day cocktails at Le Crocodile and Mexican-inspired drinks at elNico.

Read more: Five bucket-list train journeys that showcase America’s most breathtaking scenery