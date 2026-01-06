Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thrilling sporting events, excellent shopping offerings, fantastic museums and barbecue restaurants are among the many reasons to visit these neighbouring Texas cities. The Dallas-Fort Worth hotel landscape is a reflection of the cities’ unique personalities, a blend of modern metropolis and old-school Western charm. From legendary properties to chic boutique hotels and sprawling golf resorts, there’s a hotel to suit every style.

“For a dose of culture and nature, make sure to check out the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. At night, book a table at Lucia in the Bishop Arts District for fabulous Italian fare.” Cristina Alonso

The best hotels in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026

At a glance

1. Rosewood Mansion On Turtle Creek hotel

open image in gallery Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek sits in a palatial private estate in Uptown Dallas ( Rosewood Hotels & Resorts )

Once the private estate of a prominent Texas businessman, this stunning property was converted into the first Rosewood hotel in 1979 by brand founder Caroline Rose Hunt. An air of timeless elegance still infuses every corner of the hotel, from the 142 guest rooms and suites to the grand courtyards and gardens.

Perfect days at the hotel include a soothing in-room massage, followed by dinner at the Mansion Restaurant – which serves fresh, contemporary American fare by chef Charles Olalia. Head to the Mansion Bar, one of the most beloved watering holes in Dallas, for a nightcap: a signature pecan old fashioned.

Address: 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219

Rates: From $800 (£600)

Read more: Six of the warmest places in the US for a winter escape

2. The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, Las Colinas hotel

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton Las Colinas hotel is an excellent place to work on your handicap ( The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, Las Colinas )

Access to two stunning 18-hole golf courses makes this Dallas hotel one of the most coveted for golfers, yet it’s equally enjoyable for those without clubs. The property is set on a sweeping 400-acre historic ranch, bringing a sense of outdoor freedom while maintaining a convenient distance to DFW International Airport and Downtown Dallas.

Drawing inspiration from the endless Texas land and sky, each of the Ritz-Carlton’s 427 rooms, suites, and villas becomes a serene refuge, outfitted in soothing colours bathed by natural light. Features like patios and balconies bring you closer to memorable views of the city or the TPC Las Colinas golf resort. Texas inspires the varied culinary offerings, including Juniper Bar and the chic Knife Italian Steak.

Address: 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038

Rates: From $506 (£380)

Read more: Is this America’s best-kept vacation secret? The underrated state that deserves your attention

3. Bowie House, Auberge Collection hotel

open image in gallery Bowie House is located in Forth Worth’s buzzing cultural district ( Stephen Karlisch )

Cowboy style has never looked so beautiful as it does in this enchanting Fort Worth hotel, where the town’s traditions blend with bold design and an inviting atmosphere. Welcoming studios, lofts, and suites come alive with rich colours and textures, and feature spacious marble bathrooms and drinks carts. There are uniquely Western touches like hat racks and boot fresheners, too.

The region’s generous bounty – and passion for steak – inspires the dining experience at Bowie House, including Bricks and Horses and The Bar at Bowie House, a dream for whiskey lovers. Immerse yourself in the local spirit with a private tour of The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or a two-step and line dancing lesson.

Address: 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107, United States

Rates: From $500 (£375)

Read more: New York’s forgotten neighbourhood – how Little Syria vanished from Manhattan’s streets

4. Hôtel Swexan

open image in gallery Take a dip in Hôtel Swexan’s rooftop pool ( Hôtel Swexan )

What happens when legendary Swiss hospitality meets Texas spirit? Placed in the Harwood District – home to the only samurai museum in the US – this charming Dallas hotel, Hôtel Swexan, offers an urban refuge filled with comfort and delight. Pamper yourself with a treatment at the nearby Joanna Czech Spa, spend sunny days at the rooftop pool (boasting 180-degree city views), or explore one of its five dining options. How about a perfectly crafted steak at Stillwell’s, or afternoon tea at Leónie, perched on the rooftop? At night, rest in thoughtfully-designed guest rooms and suites bathed in natural light.

Address: 2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201

Rates: From $550 (£413)

Read more: Modern Las Vegas might be fading, but its vintage side still thrills

5. Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa hotel

open image in gallery Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa has a full-service spa and four swimming pools ( Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa )

A dream for golf getaways and family escapes, this sprawling Frisco resort inspires memorable games with two 18-hole courses, designed by Gil Hanse and Beau Welling. There’s also a friendly 10-hole course called The Swing, and a putting course and entertainment zone called The Dance Floor. Yet there’s much to love at Omni beyond the greens.

Relaxation awaits at Mokara Spa, while family-friendly activities like outdoor movie nights are part of the rotating programme. Eating and drinking is an adventure, too, with 13 outlets that include the upscale Trick Rider and The Lookout Lounge, featuring stunning panoramic views.

Address: 4341 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033

Rates: From $359 (£270)

Read more: The ultimate New York City guide – where to stay, eat, drink and shop in the Big Apple

6. The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas hotel

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas hotel can be found in the Uptown area ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Texas hospitality finds its finest expression at this Uptown Dallas hotel, the first in the state to be awarded five stars by Forbes Travel Guide. Timeless elegance defines each of its guest rooms and suites, outfitted with bespoke furnishings and boasting memorable city views. Book a room with Club Lounge access and enjoy special amenities, concierge service, and curated bites at the lounge. Dinner at Fearing’s, with its imaginative interpretation of Southwest cuisine, is not to be missed. Guests can also enjoy a dip in the outdoor pool, a Dallas city tour, and a bamboo massage at The Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Address: 2121 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

Rates: From $599 (£450)

Read more: Not everything needs to be seen to be felt – I’m blind and this is my experience on a cruise around Alaska

7. Hotel ZaZa Dallas

open image in gallery The dynamic Hotel ZaZa is located just an 11-minute walk from the Dallas Museum of Art ( Hotel ZaZa )

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and this Uptown Dallas hotel – the brand also has properties in Austin and Houston – might just be the embodiment of the state’s bold spirit. Stay in one of the uniquely-designed Magnificent Seven or Concept Suites at Hotel ZaZa and travel to a different world through immersive design – from the baroque-style Last Czar to the Venetian-inspired Dangerous Beauty.

Sensory delights continue at Dragonfly, an artsy space serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as poolside treats. Whiskey aficionados will love the hotel’s extensive collection, featuring more than 200 premium labels. The hotel’s creative event programming includes live music performances, champagne brunches, and even tarot readings.

Address: 2332 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201

Rates: From $404 (£303)

Read more: Why your next city break should be to Chicago, not NYC

8. Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection

open image in gallery Expect an authentic Texas-style experience and hospitality at Hotel Drover ( Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection )

Inspired by the honourable drovers who herded cattle, this Fort Worth hotel transforms Western spirit into a lifestyle. The grand lobby at Hotel Drover beckons with its elegant ranch style. Meanwhile, wood, leather, and splashes of colour make each guest room and suite a cosy hideaway – perfect for a business trip, family escape, or a weekend with friends at the Stockyards.

Feast on ranch and Tex-Mex favourites at 97 West Kitchen & Bar, or kick back around the fire pit with a cocktail from the refurbished trailer at The Backyard. On warm Texas days, the outdoor pool awaits with airy cabanas and comfortable lounge chairs.

Address: 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Rates: From $418 (£314)

Read more: What I discovered travelling Missouri’s lesser-trodden stretch of Route 66

9. The Joule Dallas hotel

open image in gallery The Joule Dallas is a revitalised, Neo-Gothic downtown landmark ( The Joule Dallas )

Past and present coexist in perfect harmony at this gorgeous Downtown Dallas hotel, housed in a restored Neo-Gothic building. Inside, contemporary decor and modern art pieces breathe new life into every corner, creating an enriching stay. The hotel’s 160 rooms, suites, and penthouses welcome guests with darker, textured interiors, as well as light-hued, recently reimagined ambiance. Whatever room you choose, you’ll find spacious bathrooms with Byredo products and rainfall showers, 400-thread-count Kassatex linens, and eye-catching art. Experiences at The Joule include a guided art tour across the property, sound bath meditation sessions, and yoga by the iconic The Eye sculpture.

Address: 1530 Main Street, TX 75201

Rates: From $399 (£300)

Read more: Taylor Swift has put Kansas City on the map – but there’s so much more to Missouri

10. The Adolphus, Autograph Collection hotel

open image in gallery The historic Adolphus Hotel was established in 1912 ( The Adolphus, Autograph Collection )

A true icon of Dallas history and hospitality, The Adolphus was the city’s first luxury hotel and, for a while, the state’s tallest building at 22 stories. This Dallas hotel underwent an extensive renovation in 2018 and its 407 rooms and suites are graced with timeless charm and modern amenities.

Dining at The Adolphus is a true journey, taking guests from elegant French fare and an impressive champagne list at The French Room Bar to the funky and proudly local Rodeo Bar, a Dallas tradition since 1981. Don’t skip the rodeo burger.

Address: 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202

Rates: From $406 (£305)

Read more: Five bucket-list train journeys that showcase America’s most breathtaking scenery

11. Virgin Hotels Dallas

open image in gallery Skyline suites at Virgin Hotels Dallas offer stunning views of the city ( Virgin Hotels Dallas )

It’s hard to think of a better location for this hip hotel than the Dallas Design District. Decorated in neutral hues with pops of the iconic Virgin red, guest rooms – or chambers, in brand lingo – feature smart partitions that allow you to separate your sleeping area from the dressing area, as well as charming Smeg fridges stocked with delicious treats (catering for kids and pets, too).

Feast on original creations at Commons Club, the hotel’s all-day dining spot, and enjoy lounging by the refreshing rooftop pool while sipping on creative cocktails. Alternatively, give work a whimsical twist at Funny Library – the hotel’s coffee shop which doubles up as a co-working space.

Address: 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd, TX 75207

Rates: From $381 (£286)

Read more: I visited the birthplace of country music – and it’s not where you would have guessed

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Cristina’s first visit to Dallas was at the age of 12, and it took her a couple of decades to go back. Life’s twists and turns have brought her to Dallas frequently over the past three years, making it one of her most visited cities in the US. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQS

What currency do I need?

The United States Dollar (USD) is the official currency in Dallas-Fort Worth.

When is the best time of year to visit Dallas?

Spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November) are generally agreed to be the best time to visit Dallas-Fort Worth, when mild to warm temperatures make it easy to walk around and engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing. The State Fair of Texas takes place every September and October, with rides, food and drink, concerts and rodeo events. It also claims the title for the longest-running fair in North America. The summer months of June to August is peak tourist season. As well as hotels and attractions costing more during this period, it can be extremely hot and humid.

What are the best areas to stay in Dallas?

First-time visitors to Dallas-Fort Worth might consider Uptown or Downtown Dallas for convenience and proximity to major attractions, such as museums, sports arenas, restaurants, shopping and bars. Deep Ellum is a more creative and vibrant area that’s ideal for those seeking a buzzing nightlife, murals and quirky cafes. And the Bishop Arts District (Oak Cliff) is a charming neighbourhood renowned for independent shops and boutiques, galleries and restaurants.

How much money should I budget per day?

Budget travellers and backpackers prepared to stay in hostels or very budget rooms, eat cheap food or cook their own meals and use public transport or walk to get around could get by on around $70 (£52) a day. Mid-range travellers on an average budget should plan to spend closer to $140 (£105) per day and stay in three-star hotels, use Ubers and include attractions and additional expenses. And for lucky luxury travellers accustomed to fine dining and five-star hotels, the sky is really the limit.

Read more: How a trip on the new Amtrak train offers a new perspective of America’s Deep South