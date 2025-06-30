There’s a certain rhythm my friends and I have settled into over the past year. We might all live in different corners of the city – some of us juggling busy jobs, others leaning into the transitional periods that seem to be the foundation of our twenties – but nothing brings us together quite like a good hike. What started out as a solo venture to spend time off-grid, slowly grew into making new friends with shared passions that go beyond just our love of walking and nature. But wherever our lives take us, we keep finding our way back to where it all started – getting together in the Great Outdoors.

So when the idea of finally ticking Kinder Scout off our hiking bucket list came up in the group chat, there wasn’t much convincing needed. The Peak District had been calling our names for a while – a mix of dramatic moorland, rich history, and the unbeatable feeling of being fully immersed in nature. The perfect weekend to come together and conquer a new challenge.

The great escape

After wrapping up our busy weeks, we met up at St Pancras train station ready to leave the chaos of our lives behind for a few days. We opted for the train as a way to kick back, decompress and focus on catching up without the stresses of having to navigate traffic or busy roads. With our 26-30 Railcards in hand, we excitedly boarded the carriage, with the money saved on our train travel put elsewhere toward our weekend plans. The train journey was full of the usual – anticipation for the weekend ahead and moments of panic that we’d somehow managed to pack completely wrong.

Then, before we knew it, we had arrived in Hope, Derbyshire. Arriving at our stay for the weekend – the charmingly named Mushrooms and Mullions Cottage – we excitedly ran through its cosy rooms to claim beds and take in the views. A simple midnight dinner of the viral Gigi Hadid pasta recipe fuelled us for the next day, and we settled into the space feeling sure this would be the reset we’d been craving.

Saturday morning delivered exactly that. After a week of screens and city noise, we were ready for fresh air and an excuse to switch off. We set off from Upper Booth, picking out local ice cream from a vending machine – between us we had a mix of chocolate, honeycomb and mint chocolate chip. Spirits and blood-sugar high, we began the Kinder Scout trail. The landscape rolled out in every direction: endless green hills, stone paths underfoot and a gentle country breeze.

Spirits high, we began the Kinder Scout trail. The landscape rolled out in every direction: endless green hills, stone paths and a gentle country breeze.

It was a near-immediate transition to a steep climb, but with the consistent support and encouragement from one another we pushed through. We laughed through the struggles and gave ourselves room to pause and take it all in (or pretend to take it in while catching our breaths). But really those breaks came as a reminder of what the weekend was really about: connection to ourselves, nature and each other.

We passed through the dramatic and winding gorge that is Grindsbrook Clough, which left both ourselves and our worries feeling small.

The views throughout offered everything we could’ve hoped for: a proper challenge and some of the Peak District’s most striking landmarks. Jacob’s Ladder was our first major moment of awe as we navigated yet another steep but rewarding ascent – but this time giving us glimpses of the valley opening out behind us. We passed through the dramatic and winding gorge that is Grindsbrook Clough, which left both ourselves and our worries feeling small. These landmarks reminded us how much of a climb is about the journey, not just the summit.

Between the outbursts of rain, we took time to take in the experience through stillness, singing along to favourite songs and in noticing the small things we often miss in everyday life, like bugs catching a ride on our sleeves. The further we hiked along the Kinder Scout trail, the stronger our feelings of a need to return.

The trail humbled us. Each time we thought we’d reached the top, another hill revealed itself just beyond our view. But eventually, we came out the other side.

Refuelling and resetting

After the hike, we stopped for a celebratory pint at Ye Olde Nags Head in Castleton, soaking in the good weather with locals and other walkers. Even here, the scenic views continued as we took in the view of Mam Tor overlooking the quaint village – a perfect spot to take in all we’d just accomplished. From the backstory of Peveril Castle to its ties to Game of Thrones, it was clear to see how this charming village could hold such a rich history.

We headed back to our cottage for a much-anticipated BBQ in the garden. Our legs heavy but proud, we quickly showered and prepped a well-deserved feast just in time for Golden Hour. We sat in the garden for hours until the sun had set, sharing plates and reflecting on the day.

We hopped on the train feeling full – not only from the fruit and pancakes and the miles we had walked, but from the sense of togetherness we’d found along the way.

Sunday morning came too quickly. We used it as an opportunity to soak in the weekend one last time as we enjoyed a final breakfast in the garden. We hopped on the train feeling full – not only from the fruit and pancakes and the miles we had walked, but from the sense of togetherness we’d found from the moment we hopped on the train at St. Pancras. While hiking is in many ways about the summit and views, it’s also about the moments in between: carrying each other’s backpacks, the moments that don’t quite go according to plan and the shared appreciation while taking it all in. These are the moments that have stayed with us most, as we begin to plan out our next adventure.