Discover the ski resort where sustainability and modernity combine

While the name might be slightly unwieldy, the Tirolean area of SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental itself is marvelously accessible, just an hour from Innsbruck, Salzburg and Munich. It’s an ideal resort for families, providing something for everyone – from novice skier to expert – as well as those who don’t feel the lure of the slopes.

But let’s start with the (impressive) statistics: the area comprises of nine ski resorts: SkiWelt Brixen, SkiWelt Ellmau, SkiWelt Going, SkiWelt Hopfgarten, SkiWelt Itter, SkiWelt Scheffau, SkiWelt Söll, SkiWelt Westendorf and SkiWelt Kirchberg. Between them these offer 270km of slopes, 83 lifts, 22 ski schools, and 148km of cross-country ski trails, with the highest mountain in the region, Fleiding, boasting phenomenal views of over 70 peaks from a breathtaking 1892m.

With over 270km of pristine slopes, skiers are spoiled for choice in SkiWelt (SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental Marketing GmbH-Dietmar Denger)

Other superlatives include Austria’s biggest night skiing area, at SkiWelt Söll: here there are 10 km of illuminated slopes so you can really prolong your ski days. And the area is also leading the charge in sustainability – awarded the title of ‘most ecological ski area in the world’, you’ll find that all of SkiWelt’s lifts are 100 per cent powered by eco-electricity, while the lift in Brixen is 100 per cent solar-powered. The expansion of the infrastructure for e-mobility, and an extensive service of ski buses, both reduce the need for car trips, meaning your eco-conscience can be clear.

Skiing for everyone

With varied slopes and 22 ski schools, you’ll find the perfect experience for you (SkiWelt-Wilder-Kaiser-Brixental-Marketing-GmbH_Dietmar-Denger)

So what fun awaits you? If you’re coming as a family, you’ll be spoiled for choice. Beginners can sign up with one of the 22 ski schools, while there are numerous blue slopes and wide, family-friendly runs for those who have already had a little practice.

If you fancy yourself a more sporty skier, try the challenging, black slopes for carving (Hohen Salve to Hochsöll has more than an 80 per cent gradient), or take an ambitious tour such as the SkiWelt tour of the nine villages, where you’ll travel 84km and can incorporate a valley run or two along the way). If you’re really dedicated, there’s the KitzSkiWelt Tour, the longest ski circuit in the world, which connects the SkiWelt area with the KitzSki area in Kitzbühel.

Enjoy unique adventures

Kids will love meeting the friendly ‘witches’ on skis at Hexenwasser Söll amusement park (SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental Marketing GmbH-Dietmar Denger)

If you’re looking for something a little different, head to Hochbrixen mountain station for a trip to the unique ALPENIGLU® village, made up of 18 igloos. Within them you’ll find an ice bar, an annually changing exhibition of ice art and sculpture called ICE LAND, and even an ice church for weddings and special occasions. There are four fun parks in the area, some aimed at ski and snowboard freestylers, and including the adrenaline-filled Hans in Glück ski obstacle course. You can also toboggan by day and by night, and even see witches at the Hexenwasser Söll amusement park.

Of course, food and drink are an important part of any winter holiday, and you’ll discover all sorts of traditional Tirolean cuisine at one of the many rustic mountain huts and inns on the mountains. Tuck into a perfect mountain breakfast of eggs, muesli and pastries at Treichlhof, on SkiWelt Ellmau, or devour an Alps burger with bacon and Tirolean herb cheese at Bergbahnen Wilder Kaiser, all with a guaranteed view.

For a more intimate experience, try a Prosecco Evening in a gondola, where up to eight people can enjoy a two hour ride in the new Hexenwasser cable car, gliding over the lit ski area and the twinkling lights of Söll. Just one of many magical experiences in the endlessly versatile area of SkiWelt, we’re sure you’ll agree.

To find out more about SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental, from resorts and accommodation to activities and experiences click here