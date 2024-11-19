Five of the most unusual places to go skiing this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Time to dust off your goggles and salopettes because ski season has officially arrived.

Whether you are a seasoned skier or a nervous newbie, nothing beats the feeling of gliding down mountains of white magic at this time of year.

If you are bored of mainstream ski resorts but are still keen to update your Instagram followers about some après antics, try one of the following places for a truly memorable snowy experience.

Pre-Christmas is the best time to book a ski break

“With last year’s cost-of-living crisis fading, this year has seen peak dates in the ski industry especially booking out much earlier,” says Richard Sinclair, CEO of SNO, one of the UK’s leading ski holiday providers. “Weeks like the February half-term are already over 80% booked, so booking early has become essential this winter.”

Right now, he says, is the best time to be making plans.

“Bookings can slow down when skiers focus on Christmas shopping, which is why there are some strong discounts on offer now, so travellers should make the most of this shift in focus to secure good deals. If you see a really big saving such as a BOGOF [buy-one-get-one-free] lift-pass deal, it’s worth booking your holiday quickly, as those are the deals that sell out first.”

1. South Korea

open image in gallery Skier skiing on Deogyusan Ski Resort in winter, South Korea (Alamy/PA)

If you ooze confidence on the slopes and are looking for a new skiing spot to challenge your skills, then look no further.

South Korea’s diverse mountain terrain attracts some of the best skiers in the world – and the country’s largest and oldest resort, Yongpyong in Gangwon-do, encompasses a particularly challenging piste to conquer.

The ideal time to go to skiing in Korea is between late November to late February (or early March) as the density of snowfall and low temperatures provide the perfect Korean winter experience.

Après-ski in Korea is much more low-key compared to what you might be used to in the Alps – so think soju (Korean rice wine) shots and Korean BBQ rather than champagne sprays and cheese fondue.

2. India

open image in gallery Skiing in the slopes of Gulmarg in January 2021 (Alamy/PA)

India has some of the highest mountains in the world, but many people don’t know about its hidden skiing resorts that are nestled in the Himalayas.

Each winter season the pristine mountains become blanketed in India’s most impressive snowfall, with fresh storms bringing in new powder periodically throughout the season.

In Gulmarg, Jammu, you can admire fairytale white-tipped pine trees from one of the highest gondolas in the world.

The skiing season in India is from January to March so there is ample time to book a one-of-a-kind exotic ski trip to India.

3. Spain

open image in gallery Kevin Blanc standing at the top of the Sierra Nevada in Granada, Spain (Alamy/PA)

Brits are know for flocking sunny tourists honeypots such as Benidorm and Mallorca in the summer – but did you know you can also soak up the Spanish sun in the winter from some expressive snowy slopes?

Amongst the most popular resorts in this mountainous region is Sierra Nevada in gorgeous Granada, and at the opposite end of the country, the beautiful Baqueira-Beret.

The ski season at most Spanish resorts stretches from November to April – with January and February tending to be the busiest period when the best snow tends to arrive.

Just make sure you have a siesta in the afternoon so you are ready to wine, dine and fiesta with the locals late into the night for a truly authentic Spanish experience.

4. Argentina

open image in gallery Skiing off piste in Cerro Catedral Bariloche Argentina (Alamy/PA)

Super affordable prices, luxurious cuisine, world-class resorts and superb landscapes – that is what you can expect from a ski holiday in Argentina.

Cerro Catedral, in the city of Bariloche, is the largest ski resort in South America and Las Leñas, Mendoza, is considered to be the best of the Andes for those who dare to do backcountry skiing and the only resort in the region that allows people to dare to ski at night.

There is really something for everyone, so instead of following the crowd to France, book a ticket to Argentina to gaze at the breathtaking snow-capped mountains in the Andes.

It has a relatively short snow season (from June to September), so don’t miss out on a glorious weekend of skiing and scrumptious food for a reasonable price.

5. Australia

open image in gallery Sunrise over Perisher valley ski resort town in Snowy Mountains of Australia (Alamy/PA)

Making the big trip to the Southern Hemisphere next year? Then why not add a few extra days of skiing to your Down Under bucket list?

Sure Australia is know for its flawless sandy beaches and sizzling temperatures, but there are actually some great skiing spots dotted across the continent.

You can zip down Australia’s longest ski run in Thredbo resort whilst admiring the Snowy Mountains, or enjoy a pint at a classic country pub at the giant Perisher Ski Resort in Kosciuszko National Park.

Australian snowfields are perfect for seasoned skiers looking for fresh snow with a beautiful bushland backdrop.