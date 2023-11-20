Thanksgiving travel weather: Storms threaten to disrupt busy holiday week
On the bright side, the bad weather is expected to pass by Thanksgiving Day
A storm will move over the central and eastern US just in time to disrupt Americans’ Thanksgiving travel plans.
Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow are expected to move from the central US across the midwest and ultimately into the northeast just in time for the holiday.
The storm system will hit the midwest and Ohio and Tennessee Valleys by Tuesday before turning northeast for the mid and latter portion of the week.
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York warned travelers in the state to be cautious as there was a risk of “extreme winter weather” during peak travel days.
Severe storms and possible tornadoes are forecasted for the Gulf coast states — between eastern Texas and western Mississippi — early in the week.
Tuesday will bring severe thunderstorms, rain, snow and wind to much of the eastern half of the US. Those storms are expected to wane on Wednesday, making way for an undisturbed Thanksgiving Day in most parts of the US.
