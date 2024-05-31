The most memorable holidays are those where you fully immerse yourself in the local culture, getting under the skin of a destination to learn more about its history, cuisine, customs and landscapes. And the best way to do that is to be guided by experts with a deep knowledge of a destination.

Award-winning tour operator Cox & Kings have been helping the curious traveller for more than 265 years – longer than any other travel company. Each itinerary – whether it’s a small-group tour or private, tailor-made holiday – is informed by regional experts, and the destinations are captivating.

With your own dedicated travel consultant to plan your escape, and the personal assistance of staff on the ground around the world, you can enjoy all the adventure with none of the stress. Be inspired by one of these ten amazing cultural trips…

Roam ancient ruins in Greece

From remarkable ruins to picturesque ports, coastal scenery to mountain vistas, there’s so much to see in Greece – where do you start? Explore archaeological wonders of mainland Greece, including ancient sites like Olympia, Delphi and Epidaurus, or combine a visit to Athens with some of the lesser-known Cyclades islands, like Serifos, Syros and Tinos. Cox & Kings’ regional specialists can design a tailor-made holiday that perfectly suits you.

Discovering the Silk Road cities of Uzbekistan

Marvel at Uzbekistan’s beauty and history ( Shutterstock )

Bukhara’s beautiful blue domes, Khiva’s ancient fortifications, and Samarkand’s magnificent mosques and mausoleums: wonders abound in Uzbekistan’s Silk Road cities. Cox & Kings tours allow you to point your compass in a brand-new direction, taking you to under-the-radar destinations, all with the reassurance of knowledgeable English-speaking guides, carefully curated hotels and round-the-clock support.

Exploring Egypt’s Great Pyramids

Special occasions deserve a special holiday. Whether it’s an important anniversary, birthday or reunion, Cox & Kings can organise something special to match the moment. Imagine, for example, starting your holiday in five-star luxury in Cairo, raising a celebratory toast in front of Egypt’s famous pyramids, before boarding an exclusive cruise down the Nile – all part of the bespoke Sanctuary Sunboat III escape. Your itinerary can be as extravagant or understated as you wish, with planned activities as magical as the occasion.

Enjoy a cookery lesson in Sri Lanka

A dream holiday in a new destination can also be a chance to indulge your passions or even learn a new skill. Perhaps you’re a foodie wanting to make authentic dishes, a creative soul looking to hone a new craft, or a history buff in pursuit of first-hand discovery. Activity-focused holidays can also be a great option for solo travellers. Cox & Kings Splendour of Sri Lanka escape combines guided tours of the country’s spectacular sights and scenery with a hands-on cookery lesson.

Make memories in multisensory India

Enjoy a sensory overload in culture-rich India ( Shutterstock )

From the snow-dusted hills of the Himalayas and the lush greenery of Kerala to the vibrant streets of Delhi and the majesty of the Taj Mahal, India is a nation of exciting contrasts and a place to create memories with loved ones. If you’re looking for a group holiday to remember, Cox & Kings can organise a tailor-made private getaway for your entire extended family, a group of friends, or a select few of your nearest and dearest. No size is too large or small, and they’ll liaise with you to create the perfect itinerary centred around your interests.

Go on the ultimate safari

A holiday is so much more rewarding when you have an exceptional guide to help you truly get under the skin of a destination. On Cox & Kings’ Highlights of Kenya tour , you’ll go on a thrilling safari in the country’s most famous wildlife reserve, escorted by specialist local guides, who’ll help you spot the “Big Five”, as well as hippos, crocodiles, giraffes, and more. On each excursion, Cox & Kings work closely with local experts, including indigenous communities, who can provide unique insight, while revealing incredible stories.

Seek out sloths in Costa Rica

Embrace adventure in the lush greenery of Costa Rica ( Shutterstock )

The tropical paradise of Costa Rica is one of the most ecologically diverse places in the world, making it a bucket-list spot for wildlife lovers. Experience the sensory wonder of a jungle dawn chorus and seek out sloths in their natural habitat, helped by an experienced guide. When you book with Cox & Kings, 95 per cent of group tours have at least one guaranteed departure, regardless of the numbers of guests, so you can be assured your dream expedition will go ahead as planned.

Chase the Northern Lights in Norway

If the rare recent glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK left you wanting more, a visit to Norway offers a great chance to see this natural light spectacle up close. Cox & Kings can tailor-make your Norway holiday, so if you want to visit the cosmopolitan capital city of Oslo, enjoy a scenic rail journey, or cruise through the famous fjords, they’ll create your ideal itinerary.

Go on a road trip to remember in South Africa

Discover South Africa’s stunning scenery ( Shutterstock )

If hitting the open road gets you excited, how about a scenic self-drive through South Africa’s West Cape ? Cruising along good quality roads between relatively close attractions, you can take in vibrant Cape Town, the wineries of Franschhoek, the whales of Hermanus, and the safari wildlife of Sabrina. Cox & Kings can arrange a self-drive itinerary with luxury accommodation, car rental and guided activities, so you can enjoy all the adventure of the drive with none of the stress.

Navigate the cultures and landscapes of South America

For something a little more ambitious, consider The Ultimate South America escape, an epic five-week journey that takes in seven different countries and explores cultural, historic and natural wonders. See the iconic sites of Rio, cruise the Galapagos islands, enjoy Argentina’s famous wine country, and visit Machu Picchu, as well as exploring Chile, Bolivia, Columbia. While exciting, an adventure like this can be daunting, but Cox & Kings are experts at organising complex itineraries, combining multiple countries in a single trip. They’ll arrange the whole 35-day visit, allowing you to enjoy exploring the length and width of this incredible continent.